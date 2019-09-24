SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team played its first 18-hole tournament of the year, taking eighth at the Salina South Invitational Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Hays won the team title at 342, followed by host Salina South at 348-99 and Maize at 348-145.

Newton shot a 387, beating Dodge City by a stroke on fifth-score tie-breaker 109-110.

Abby Donovan of Concordia was top medalist with a three-over par 73, two strokes better than Sophia Garrison of Hays and Lexie Ridder of Maize.

Newton was led by Mallory Seirer, who placed 10th at 85.

Other Newton players were Alyssa Lujano at 95, Lindsey Warsnak at 102, Cadence Altum at 105, Jaye Skinner at 109 and Alondra Valle at 129.

Newton competes at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Winfield Invitational at the Winfield Country Club and 1 p.m. Friday at the Buhler Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course.

Salina South Inv.

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 4,655 yards

Team scores — Hays 342, Salina South 348-99, Maize 348-145, Manhattan 350, Great Bend 366, Hutchinson 372, Derby 385, Newton 387-109, Dodge City 387-110, Goddard Eisenhower 391, Salina Central 399, Campus 429. Concordia no team score.

Top 10 — 1. Abby Donovan Conc. 37-36—73, 2. Sophia Garrison Hys. 40-35—75, 3. Lexie Ridder Mai. 39-36—75, 4. Nina Frees SS 38-39—77, 5. Reaghan Martin Hut. 38-42—80, 6. Andi Siebert Man. 40-41—81, 7. Cailee McMullen GB 43-39—82, 8. Taleia McCrae Hys. 41-43—84, 9. Zoe Norton SS 38-46—84, 10. Mallory Seirer New. 42-43—85.

Other Newton scores — 29. Alyssa Lujano 47-48—95, 45. Lindsey Warsnak 52-50—102, 53. Cadence Altum 52-53—105, 56. Jaye Skinner 52-57—109, 68. Alondra Valle 62-67—129.