1. Elderly Financial Abuse chat: 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Mennonite Friendship Communities, Inc, South Hutchinson. Kristen Armstrong, attorney at Shepherd Elder Law, LLC, will talk about financial abuse among the elderly in the Fireside Room, located in Independent Living at 200 Sunnydell Circle.

2. Better Breathers Club: 2 p.m. Sept. 25, Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr, Newton. The group will hear from Jennifer Speer, RN, on the importance of Advance Directives. Better Breathers Club of Harvey County is an American Lung Association educational program that meets quarterly, providing opportunities to learn ways to better cope with respiratory disease. This club is a support group for anyone with a respiratory diagnosis or breathing issues, family members, and/or an interest. Healthcare professionals are welcome to join as well. It is intended to provide support for those with respiratory diagnoses, develop camaraderie between patients with like diagnoses, as well as provide a bit of education.

3. AARP Smart Driving Class: 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 25, Delos V Smith Senior Center, 101 W 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Call Jody for cost and enrollment at 620-662-0111.