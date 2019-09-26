The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. Medallions will be awarded to the top anglers in each of the five age groups, and there will be door and participation prizes. Hotdogs and drinks will be available for purchase. Call 684-2035 for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series Fall Orienteer Meet is Sept. 28 starting in the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory three-kilometer course, a five-kilometer sprint course and an Olympic course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Cost includes orienteer maps, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. and racers can start anytime during this period. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The fourth annual Suicide Prevention Task Force Golf Tournament is at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Trails West Golf Course. The event is a four-person scramble that includes one round of golf, cart rental, prizes, range balls, food and beverage tickets. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Pre-pay and save $5. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fall Garrison Open Bowling Tournament is at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Check-in is at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes shoes. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club 2019 Hunting Dog Competition is 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Oct. 19 between the Sherman Army Airfield and the Missouri River in Area F. This is a family-oriented event with a primary focus on dog training experience with game farm birds under live firing field conditions. Every dog that appropriately points or flushes a pheasant will be awarded the “Qualified Gun Dog” rosette. The event is open to active-duty, retired military, federal employees, family members, club members and invited guests. Cost is $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Registration closes Oct. 2. For more information, call Jan Horvath at 684-7264 or e-mail jan.s.horvath.ctr@mail.mil or call Kent Ervin at 684-7620 or e-mail kent.e.ervin.civ@mail.mil.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Halloween Fun Run is 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event is free. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Combo League is Thursdays through Oct. 31. There is still time to gather or join a team. Each team consists of five to six shooters and takes turns providing dinner. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-8132.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Float2Fit class is 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursdays at Harney Sports Complex. For more information, call 684-5120.

Strike Zone Bowling Center hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lunch and Bowl is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Receive one free game for every $5 spent at the snackbar. Shoe rental is $3. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Monday 50/50 night bowling is 5-9 p.m. every Monday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $2 per person with games and shoe rental for 50 cents each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

$1 Friday night bowling is 5-10 p.m. every Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Games, shoe rentals, 16-ounce drinks and pizza slices are $1 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Family day out bowling is noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $36 and includes four games, four drinks, four pairs of shoes and a single-topping pizza. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.