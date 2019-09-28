HUTCHINSON — Salina Central was nothing if not opportunistic.

The Mustangs forced three Hutchinson red-zone fumbles — one that cost the Salthawks a touchdown — plus got an 82-yard punt return from Gage Prester to make up for their lack of offensive production Friday night on the way to a lightning-delayed 31-12 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory at Gowans Stadium.

"This was our best all-around game," said Central coach Mark Sandbo, whose Mustangs evened their record at 2-2 and improved to 2-1 in the AVCTL. "There were no mental lapses, offense, defense or special teams-wise.

"The kids kept their cool when the momentum was with (Hutch)."

Hutch (1-3, 0-2 AVCTL) dominated time of possession and moved the ball effectively against Central. The Salthawks got all 296 of their yards on the ground but were done in by the three lost fumbles.

"We talk all the time about our defense creating turnovers and giving the offense a short field," Sandbo said. "Even though we didn't have the short field, those were some big turnovers by our defense.

"We were very fortunate."

Central ran just 37 plays to 64 for Hutchinson but still found the end zone four times, plus recorded a safety. Jackson Kavanagh completed 12 of 20 passes for 102 yards, including touchdown strikes of 30 yards in the first quarter and 20 in the fourth to Ezavyar Jackson, plus ran for 49 yards and another score.

Jackson had three catches for 54 yards.

"We work hard at it in practice and when you work hard in practice it shows up in the games," Jackson said of his connections with Kavanagh.

Hutch had the early momentum after an hour-long weather delay, taking the opening kickoff and marching 65 yards in seven plays with Jalen Barlow scoring on a 6-yard run. The point after failed.

A 10-yard Prester punt return to the Central 46-yard line set up the Mustangs' first score, a perfect 30-yard strike down the sideline from Kavanagh to Jackson. Kade True's PAT kick gave them the lead for good, 7-6, with 2:15 left in the half.

Hutch answered with another drive and appeared to take the lead when Barlow crossed the goal line at the end of a 30-yard run. But the ball was knocked loose by Central's Cade Lopez and he fumbled out of bounds in the end zone.

The officials ruled that Barlow had not yet reached the end zone when he juggled the ball, giving it to Central.

"We got lucky that Cade Lopez was able to knock it out," said Prester, a senior defensive back. "But our defense was really happy with the way we played."

That was the momentum change the Mustangs were looking for. Hutch coach Mike Vernon was assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and ejected for arguing the call, setting Central up at the Hutch 45.

Though they did not pick up a first down, Jaxon Kolzow's punt to the 1-yard line led to a safety on the next play as Alec McCuan was brought down in the end zone with 7:36 left in the half.

Following the Hutch free kick, Central took over at its own 46 and moved 54 yards in 12 plays with Kavanagh scoring on a 3-yard run at the 2:25 mark. Kavanagh hit Quinn Snyder with a two-point conversion pass to make it 17-6.

Prester closed the half with his big return to give the Mustangs a 24-6 halftime advantage. A 68-yard punt from Hutch's Ricky Villarreal rolled down the right sideline to the Central 12, but instead of going out of bounds bounced the other direction.

Prester chased it down from behind, reversed field and ran untouched down the right sideline for the score with 40 seconds on the clock.

"I thought it was going to go out of bounds and then I heard one of my guys yell to pick it up," Prester said. "I just grabbed it and went for the sideline."

Hutch had multiple chances to get back in the game in the third quarter, starting the half by recovering an onside kick and marching to the Central 18, before fumbling it away. Israel Torres recovered for the Mustangs.

After Central was unable to move the ball, the Salthawks again put together a sustained drive, this time to the 5-yard line before coughing it up.

The Mustangs gave it right back on the next play when Kavanagh was picked off by Taybin Smith. This time Hutch cashed in, driving 63 yards in 10 plays with Brayden Rogers scoring on a 3-yard run.

But Central answered with its lone scoring drive of the half after recovering the onside kick at Hutch's 49. On a fourth down and 10 from the Salthawk 20-yard line, Kavanagh again hooked up with Jackson down the right sideline to ice it with 6:22 left.

For Hutch, McCuan led the way with 128 yards on 25 carries and Barlow had 90 yards on 14 attempts.