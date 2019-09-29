OTTAWA — Myers Hendrickson saw a lot of resiliency from Kansas Wesleyan as it faced the Braves in their home opener on Saturday night.

Despite kickoff being moved back two hours due to weather and a slow start, the Coyotes battled adversity to steal a road win, 38-21, over the Braves.

"Our players just kept playing," Hendrickson said. "There’s things that happen out of our control. You can’t control the weather, how the ball bounces or if the calls go your way or not. I think our guys kept overcoming that.

“We knew we had to bring our A-game coming in here.”

For the second team in five games, KWU faced an early deficit in the first quarter. On Ottawa's first possession, Connor Kaegi found Karim Powell for a 29-yard touchdown.

It then took the Coyotes three possessions to answer the early response. Senior Johnny Feauto found senior Trenton Poe-Evans for a 33-yard strike.

KWU held the Braves on their next drive, but an interception swung the momentum back to Ottawa.

The Braves weren't able to capitalize off the turnover, but when the Coyotes needed a big play, they got it.

After the Braves were forced to punt, junior Charles Barnes III blocked Kaegi's punt and two plays later, senior Demarco Prewitt scored his first of three rushing touchdowns.

"We needed a big play," Hendrickson said. "We needed momentum and it happened with a blocked punt. I felt like we settled in and played Coyote football in the first half after the blocked punt.”

Barnes said the Coyotes needed some energy prior to the blocked punt.

"I planned it and I executed it," he said. "Coach put me back on punt return this week and he said, 'I need you to block one.' I said, 'I gotcha.'"

Feauto connected with junior Stevie Williams for a 15-yard touchdown and junior Juan Herrera's 30-yard field goal gave the Coyotes a 24-7 advantage at halftime.

Neither team could get a rhythm coming out of the locker room, but once Ottawa got good field position at the KWU 45, it cut the deficit to two scores.

Kaegi found Santino Gee for a 5-yard score.

Then, it was Prewitt's time to take over. The Coyote's all-time leading rusher converted three fourth down tries and ended up scoring two more times to push the Coyote lead back to 24.

“We have so much confidence in our defense," Hendrickson said. "When you’ve got a great defense, you feel good about going for it on fourth down. Picking up some critical first downs in critical situations, that was big for us as a team.”

Colton Davis scored Ottawa's final touchdown with 14:26 to go, despite the Braves having multiple opportunities to get within a score late in the contest.

Prewitt finished with 142 yards on the ground.

"We're getting in a rhythm, " Prewitt said. "It's like pick your poison. You want someone to throw it over and stop the pass, then we're gonna run the ball."

Feauto threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns with his top targeting being Poe-Evans, hauling in three catches and 74 yards.

Tevin Jones led the Coyotes with 10 tackles, all unassisted.

“Tevin did a fantastic job," Hendrickson said. "Our secondary played great, because we were up for a big challenge. Tevin stood out and made some outstanding plays in the pass defense, also coming up and making plays in the run game and getting to the football and tackles.”

Despite not forcing a turnover on defense, the Coyotes were able to put pressure on Kaegi and had three sacks on the Ottawa quarterback.

"(Kaegi) is a special player," Hendrickson said. "It all starts up front. I think we made him uncomfortable at times. They were throwing the ball all over the place. .”

KWU improves to 5-0 and 4-0 in Kansas Conference play. The Coyotes are off next Saturday for their bye week and returns to action on Oct. 12 when it hosts St. Mary for Homecoming at 2 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

“We’re going into the bye week hungry, because there’s some things to fix," Hendrickson said. " I know we played a really good team on the road tonight and we won. That’s the part I’m most proud about and things to build off of.”