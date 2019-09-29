For several years, Hutchinson residents Gene and Kay Schmidt had been tossing around what they could do with some of their retirement savings to help the city’s south side.

The area has seen much of its housing deteriorate or disappear over the years, with little new development.

They also wanted to do something, said Gene, former Hutchinson Hospital CEO, that they could physically see happen, yet that might somehow continue to “re-gift” over the years.

After discussions with Interfaith Housing and Community Services staff over the past year, foundations of that something are being laid -- literally.

Ground was ceremonially broken Friday at the corner of Avenue G and Plum Street for Southern Pines Townhomes, a planned new housing development owned by Interfaith that eventually will include four two-bedroom duplexes leased to senior citizens.

Construction on the first unit, which will front Plum Street, has already started.

Besides new housing in the south that serves seniors, the project will continue to give back in that a portion of rents collected will be reinvested back into the Lincoln Neighborhood for housing rehabilitation or other neighborhood needs, said IHCS President and CEO Lorna Moore.

They also hope its location near Lincoln School will offer opportunities for intergenerational activities, Moore said.

He declined to say how much they development was expected to cost, but the couple’s six-figure donation is intended to fund it fully, Schmidt said.

Eight apartments planned

The plan, according to Clint Nelson, Interfaith’s Housing Development Director, is to build one duplex per year over the next four years. They’ll do so using a combination of area subcontractors and volunteer labor, much as several other construction projects Interfaith has completed over the years.

The 2-bedroom, 2-bath units will be 1,700 square feet each, with a two-car garage and 9-foot ceilings, Nelson said. The duplexes will be “zero entry,” meaning no stairs, and have an adaptable design for mobility-impaired residents.

A building permit pulled for the first unit is for $180,000, property records show.

They’ve not finalized rent levels, Nelson said, but he noted: “being a fully donor-funded build, we will have a bit more flexibility in tailoring rents to the client’s financial needs.”

Interfaith will be the general contractor on the project, which will cut overall project costs by some 35%, he said. Current subcontractors on the project include Miller Homebuilders, Decker & Mattison, All Pro Plumbing and Kraft Electric. Also working on the project have been the City of Hutchinson, Engineering Consultants, and Landmark Architects.

“He came to us,” Moore said. “He wanted to donate some money, but he specifically wanted senior housing, and he specifically wanted something that was on the south side of Hutchinson.”

Schmidt had proposed developing something on Fourth Avenue, Moore said, but Interfaith already owned the 1 ½-acres of land where the development is going.

“We took Gene by and showed him and thought it was perfect,” she said. “He liked the fact it was close to the school.”

“We’re hoping maybe a teacher from Lincoln School, or maybe a retired teacher would want to be in an area where he or she taught,” Schmidt said. “There are a lot of really nice people living on the south end, and we’d like to build on that.”

They selected the development’s name based on its location and the type of trees lining the north side of the lot, some of which should remain.

They initially looked at single units or a four-plex but found duplexes the most economical and they fit the neighborhood, Nelson said. Another duplex is just to the west of Interfaith’s lot.

“I’m not going to be swinging a hammer, but I have a real interest in what’s being done, as opposed to getting a letter every six months saying ‘Thanks for your gift,’” Schmidt said.

Investment keeps giving

Since it won’t involve a mortgage needing to be retired, rents collected can go toward upkeep and maintenance while also allowing Interfaith to divert a portion to its other programs.

That idea, Moore said, originated with her organization, but Schmidt loved it.

“It’s a gift that keeps generating,” he said.

“The city certainly supports redevelopment in that area,” said Ryan Hvitløk, the city’s director of Planning and Development. “It’s an area of the city that’s not seen much development, and we’re happy to see Interfaith moving down there and providing that. Furthermore, I think senior housing is a real need in this community.”

So much so, Hvitløk said, that the Hutchinson Housing Commission recently developed a subcommittee focusing specifically on the issue.

“It’s not a huge development,” he said. “But every little bit helps. And I hope -- and I know Interfaith expressed the same thing -- that this will be a catalyst for that part of the city, which has not seen a lot of new development.”

“This partnership with Gene and Kay Schmidt has been an unexpected and exciting blessing for Interfaith,” Nelson said. “We look forward to developing this land and comparable residential projects, both in the Lincoln neighborhood and other key locations throughout Hutchinson.”