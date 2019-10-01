A police chase turned deadly Monday afternoon on the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, when the vehicle being pursued made a U-turn and crashed with another car that was attempting to elude it, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:05 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike, near the Bonner Springs toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling west on I-70 attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer.

The Tahoe made a U-turn before entering the Bonner Springs toll plaza and began traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-70.

The driver of a westbound 2017 Subaru WRX saw the Tahoe traveling in the wrong direction and made an evasive maneuver into the north ditch. The Tahoe then struck the Subaru in the ditch, the patrol said.

The driver of the Subaru, Nathan Pena, 19, of Brookfield, Ill., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Pena, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Tahoe, Anthony Dorsey, 29, of Kansas City, Kan., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Dorsey was wearing a seat belt.

Additional details weren't available on Tuesday morning.