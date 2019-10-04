A 27-year-old Topeka man was killed late Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Brent L. Emery.

The crash was reported at 9:59 p.m. Thursday on I-70 about 2 miles east of Colby in Thomas County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Emery was driving a 2000 GMC Sonoma pickup truck west on I-70 when for an unknown reason he over-corrected toward the median. The truck continued through the median into the eastbound lanes and started to roll. The patrol said Emery was ejected from the truck, which came to rest on the shoulder facing northwest.

Emery was transported to Citizens Medical Center in Colby, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol said Emery, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn't wearing a seat belt.