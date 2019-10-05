Not that it came as any great surprise to the Salina South Cougars, but when you line up against Derby's high-powered offense there are no easy answers.

The No. 1-ranked Panthers' two-headed monster of quarterback Grant Adler and running back Tre Washington carved up the South defense for 515 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground Friday night on the way to a 55-7 victory over the Cougars at Salina Stadium.

And South coach Sam Sellers really didn't feel that bad about it.

"Obviously your goal is to win," said Sellers, whose Cougars fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I. "Nobody wants to lose.

"But our thing going into the week was we wanted to make sure, worst case scenario, that if we lost we got way better. We didn't get out with a win, but I thought we took a step forward."

Defending Class 6A state champion Derby, meanwhile, kept right on plugging, pushing its record to 5-0 with a 3-0 league mark. With South focused on Washington, Adler went off for 230 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 22 carries while Washington still got his with 168 yards and three scores on 18 attempts.

"We take the pressure off each other," said Adler, who also completed 2 of 8 passes for 52 yards. "We've also got some talented receivers so you have to worry about our passing game.

"We spread the ball around and that really helps."

Derby's defense, meanwhile, made South one-dimensional, limiting the Cougars to 9 yards rushing. They did put up 163 yards through the air after quarterback Terran Galloway found a rhythm in the second half.

"Their defensive line is very good," said Sellers, whose Cougars had minus-1 yard on the ground and 54 yards total offense at halftime. "But Terran threw an interception and came back the next drive and made four great throws and great decisions.

"His confidence continues to grow with each game."

Holloway completed 13 of 23 passes, including all four on the Cougars' lone scoring drive. Three of them went to Ty Garrett, including a 9-yard touchdown strike that cut Derby's lead to 41-7 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

"I'm proud of the kids the way they prepared and fought their tails off," Sellers said. "We didn't get out with a win but we took a step forward."

Garrett finished with seven catches for 100 yards to lead South and Brandt Cox had 21 yards rushing.

Derby scored twice in each of the first two quarters to lead 27-0 at halftime. Washington capped a three-play, 55-yard drive with a 25-yard run just 49 seconds into the game, and Adler scored on a 3-yard keeper at the 7:16 mark of the first period to put the exclamation point on an 83-yard march. Adler found the end zone again on runs of 5 and 2 yards in the second quarter, the second set up by Terry Ginyard's interception.

"Adler and Washington are a very good combination," Sellers said. "They're very good up front and Adler does a great job running their offense.

"He has very good patience and he's a three-year starter so he's very comfortable in their offense. He's going to take what they give you."

The Panthers extended their halftime lead on a 9-yard Washington run with 8:21 left in the third quarter after starting on the South 39, thanks to a short punt into the wind. Adler then scored from 2 yards out following Coleson Syring's interception and return to the South 15.

After South finally got on the board, Washington answered with a 10-yard run and backup quarterback Lem Wash added a 2-yard touchdown with 6:49 left in the game, prompting a continuous running clock the rest of the way.

South goes on the road next week to face Maize.