Brian and I sometimes talk about “crystallizing moments” in life, when something in the moment speaks to your soul, connecting you to more than just that minute in time.

As strange as it sounds, picking peppers gives me a little of that kind of thrill. Every time I tromp back to the house with my steel basin loaded with a rainbow of perfectly imperfect sweet peppers, I feel like I’ve found my calling in life.

Maybe it’s because we didn’t grow peppers in such volume when I was growing up, or maybe it’s sensory overload from all the colors, but I often pick peppers with a sense of shock and awe. Pluck enough of those bright and shiny fruits off their short, leafy plants, and the world just seems like a better place.

At least, most of the time. The other week I was out in the garden harvesting, and one of the cherry-red peppers I plucked was irresistibly bite-size and gorgeous. As is my nature, I just popped the whole thing in my mouth and started chewing.

Apparently, I forgot we planted spicy Anaheim chiles, not just the easily-recognizable jalapeños and sweet Italian peppers.

Needless to say, I remembered quickly.

I know I just wrote about peppers with those shishitos last week, but pepper types have their own identities, even though they are descendants of the same species. It’s like Colby-jack versus Brie — both cheese, but not even close to the same thing.

It’s easy to dichotomize peppers as either hot or sweet, assuming all non-spicy peppers are bell peppers. But in the last couple of years, Brian and I have gotten into growing lesser-known sweet Italian peppers. They are, incidentally, not bell-shaped, but rather more elongated and bull’s-horn-shaped. Like most peppers, these start green and full of chlorophyll pigmentation but change colors as they mature due to carotenoid synthesis.

I never pick them green unless there are extenuating circumstances, as I know that the delayed gratification of colorful peppers will be worth it. The Carmens will ripen into vibrant red and the Escamillios into brilliant yellow, visual proof of the vegetal, grassy flavor of green ripening into the fruity sweet flavors of color.

Unfortunately, peppers are one of the vegetables that suffer the most nutritionally when cooked, but fortunately, they are sure easy to snack on raw, too. Plus, we eat so many of them when I sauté or roast them, that the sheer quantity of intake makes up for any vitamin loss.

Seriously, although they are a vegetable that is neither potatoes nor corn, my Midwestern husband loves him some sautéed sweet peppers almost as much as I do. I can slice up an entire skillet of onions and peppers, cook ‘em down a bit, and the two of us can eat them all. Or I’ll halve and arrange the red and yellow peppers on a baking sheet, to broil or roast until they soften or char. Flavors and sweetness are concentrated, and it’s impossible to resist just popping a few straight into your mouth as you put them away.

That is, as long as they’re Carmen and not Anaheim.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com.