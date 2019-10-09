A man was taken to a local hospital after the motorcycle he was riding crashed late Tuesday in south Topeka, authorities said.

The man's injuries weren't considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the man was riding a motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was coming off the Kansas Turnpike near Interstate 470 in south Topeka when he apparently lost control of the bike and laid it down.

The motorcycle rider, whose name wasn't available early Wednesday, was taken to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Police closed the roadway where the crash occurred for a short time while they investigated the crash.

Additional details weren't available on Wednesday morning.