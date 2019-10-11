SOUTH HUTCHINSON — Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 School Board member Jason Ontjes was on the inside Wednesday night at Journey Mennonite Church, where the school bond election was the focus, and his challenger in the Nov. 5 election, Gordon Roth, was among those told it was a private meeting and they could not attend.

Bonnie and Harley Teel, The Highlands, were others informed at the door that there was no public meeting. “We were disappointed and surprised,” said Bonnie Teel. She estimated eight to 12 people or more might have been told the same thing.

Marcia Meadows, whose husband, Larry Meadows, is a write-in candidate for the South Hutchinson seat on the USD 309 school board and had another commitment Wednesday night, came to the church and was told it was not a community meeting.

According to Ontjes, it was a meeting for the executive committee of the 309 Bright Future campaign committee.

“It was for people who wanted to work on the campaign,” said interim superintendent Jeanne Stroh. “Those meetings are open to anybody who wants to come and work on the campaign,” she said, saying she didn’t know why anyone would want to go if he didn't support the bond issue.

Roth, Larry Meadows and the Teels are critics of the $29.9-million school improvements bond issue on the November ballot. Meadows is running against Mike Apfel, who was not at the meeting at the church but supports the bond issue.

Notice of the meeting appeared in school board documents available through the school district’s website, usd309ks.org, and in Stroh’s overall “Bond Update” for the school board’s Oct. 7 meeting. It stated:

“Next meeting-Wednesday, October 9th, (6:30), at Journey Minnonite (sic) Church.”

There was no indication it was not open to the public.

“I just wanted to update our school board, and I wanted the public to know this group was meeting Oct. 9,” she said Thursday. She said she tried to give the board and the public as much information as possible.

She did not say it was a private meeting, when The News asked her Monday about the Wednesday event. The News reported that there would be an informational forum at the church.

Would The News have been turned away from Wednesday's meeting? “I don’t think so,” Stroh said Thursday. She did not go to Wednesday’s meeting because of another event.

Among those present Wednesday at Journey Mennonite Church were representatives from SJCF Architecture, of Wichita, which has been working on the school district’s bond issue. Ontjes is on the executive committee for the bond campaign group, 309 Bright Future, and he said it was that executive committee that was meeting. Nickerson High School Principal Rick Blosser also is on the executive committee, Ontjes said, and was present.

The 309 Bright Future campaign is not sponsored by the school district or the school board. Ontjes said.

No other school board members are officially on the executive committee, Ontjes said, but Apfel has been involved in the bond campaign, he added.

Jesse Blasdel, youth pastor at Journey Mennonite Church, is active in the bond campaign, Stroh said. Blasdel informed people at the door that it was not a public meeting. He declined to be interviewed.

“He was nice about it,” Roth said, but “the whole thing is shaky.” Roth said he looked through the window to try to see who was inside. From having served on a steering committee for the bond issue, he recognized the SJCF architects. Overall, it was a small group, Roth said.

That Stroh provided notice of the meeting in her report “even disturbs me more,” Roth said.

Stroh said she let School Board President Dan Schweizer, another opponent of the bond issue ballot, know that the Wednesday meeting was for those who wanted to work on the campaign. Stroh said she heard “two or three or four people” showed up and were told it was a campaign session.

The 309 Bright Future campaign has not scheduled a future forum open to the public.

That “is something we’re still coordinating to try to get out there,” Ontjes said.