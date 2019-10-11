Seemingly coming from out of nowhere three years ago, Zach Williams burst onto the Christian music scene in 2016, winning a Grammy Award for "Chain Breaker," his first Christian rock album.

Yet in reality, Williams' sudden emergence was a lifetime in the making, and his success was the reflection of a life that had found redemption through faith in God after it was nearly derailed by drugs and alcohol.

"It took 20 years to be an overnight success," the 38-year-old Williams said recently in a phone interview from Lubbock, Texas, where he was wrapping up his summer tour. "That's pretty much how it happened."

The title cut from "Chain Breaker" put Williams on the map, soaring to No. 1 on the Christian music charts.

But would he be able to sustain his success?

The answer came quickly, and Williams proved himself to be far more than a one-hit wonder. He followed "Chain Breaker" with "Old Church Choir" in 2017, which also reached the top of the Christian music charts. In the process, Williams made music history with two consecutive No. 1 hits that stayed on top of the charts for 35 weeks.

Williams wasn't finished, as "Fear is a Liar" and "Survivor" were two other hits off the "Chain Breaker" album in 2018.

In addition to seeing "Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir" and "Fear is a Liar" attain Gold Record status, Williams also picked up a pair of Dove Awards in 2017 for new artist of the year and pop-contemporary recorded song of the year for "Chain Breaker."

Williams' second solo project, "Rescue Story," was released Oct. 4. The title track already has been released to Christian radio and is making its way up the charts.

A couple of promotional singles from "Rescue Story" also have been released — "Walk With You" and "Heaven Help Me."

In support of his new album, Williams will headline "The Rescue Story Tour," which will come at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, to the Lied Center of Kansas, 1600 Stewart Drive in Lawrence.

Worship leader Josh Baldwin of the Bethel Music Collective, known for his song "Stand in Your Love," will be the special musical guest.

Williams said he believes his second album is even better than his first. Both sets were released by Essential Records.

"To be honest with you, the record label thinks about nine songs could be singles," Williams said, referring to his new album. "We're going to fight over which ones we're going to put out as singles, but I'm pretty excited about all of them, honestly."

Williams' story has been well-documented. Raised in Jonesboro, Ark., he attended church regularly as a child with his parents, who were musicians themselves.

He gravitated toward sports, particularly basketball, where he was drawing interest from major college programs. But Williams began dabbling with alcohol and marijuana in high school, and soon the colleges that were recruiting him lost interest in offering him a scholarship.

A reprieve came when a junior college allowed him to try out for its squad, provided he stay away from the booze and drugs. Williams impressed the college enough that he was awarded a scholarship as a walk-on player. Then, just before the season opened, he tore five ligaments in his ankle.

That put him on the shelf for the remainder of the season. Sidelined by the injury, Williams got a guitar and taught himself to play. On a trip home, he picked up one of his father's Gibson guitars and took it with him as he returned to college. From that point forward, Williams virtually didn't go a day without his guitar.

Soon he said good-bye to basketball and hello to the world of rock 'n' roll. He fronted a southern rock band called Zach Williams and the Reformation, which toured in the United States and abroad. He got married along the way, but soon drugs and alcohol threatened to end his marriage.

Finally, when he was riding on his tour bus, he took his headphones off during one of the long trips and heard a song on the radio. It was "Redeemed" from Christian music group Big Daddy Weave, and the song included the lyrics, "stop fighting a fight that's already been won."

Williams told CBN that something clicked right then and there, and he decided to make a change and begin living for God. When he got to the hotel that night, he informed his wife he was quitting the band, leaving the rock 'n' roll lifestyle and coming home. He said he never looked back.

Before long, he and his wife were plugged into Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro and were present nearly every time the doors opened.

Soon, the church invited him to help launch a new congregation called Refuge. Williams served as worship leader at that church.

His music ended up taking him to Nashville on several occasions, where he collaborated on several songs — including "Chain Breaker" — that eventually reached Essential Records executives. He was offered a contract on the spot and soon found himself skyrocketing to the top of the Christian music scene.

Even with several big hits on Christian radio, Williams — whose soul-drenched vocals conjure up comparisons to rocker Bob Seger — still had to pay his dues when he was on the road.

He spent the next year playing outdoor festivals and events, often in the heat and humidity of the afternoon, and seldom found himself in the preferred position of performing during the nighttime hours.

He did land an opening-act gig in 2017 for Casting Crowns. Among his performances as the opening act for Casting Crowns was a November 2017 show at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Things began to change this year, as Williams finally made it to prime time on a consistent basis. One of his shows came on Sept. 11, when he was the featured act at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. Christian signer Francesca Battistelli was the opening act.

Today, Williams is considered one of the hottest musical acts in Christian music, including for his concerts.

He said he is excited for "The Rescue Story Tour," as he will be singing 10 songs from his new album during his approximately 90-minute set.

Williams said he was "excited to see what people think" of his newest songs, noting that reaction to date has been positive.

In addition to playing new songs from "Rescue Story," Williams said he also will play favorites from his "Chain Breaker" set.

And to top it off, he and Baldwin will combine vocals for a few songs.

Of his new songs, Williams said, they will have much the same feel as those from his debut project. But noting he is in "a different season of life," the lyrical content promises to be a little different, he said.

"I'm proud of this record," Williams said. "I think it's a little more mature in the songwriting than the last record was. I personally think it is a better album than the last one. We'll let the fans be the judge of that, but from the reaction I've gotten so far, people are enjoying it."

Much of Williams' music, he said, comes from his personal experience and from his reflection of how God was working out "all these details" in his life, even when he didn't see it or realize it. His songs deal head-on with the despair and destruction that come with addictions of various kinds, and the hope that comes through faith in Christ.

Though his newer music may be more mature, the basic message remains unchanged, Williams said. That message comes from telling his story of how God rescued him and set him on a new path, one where he can share about his struggles and the eventual triumphs he has experienced through his faith.

"If I can just try to be honest and authentic with everything I share in my music, I think it's going to connect with people on a real level, because we all have similar stories and we all struggle with the same things," he said. "I'm living by grace every day. I need it more and more."

Tickets for "The Rescue Story Tour" at the Lied Center in Lawrence are $20, $30, $40, $50 and $100. For more information, call 913-451-8850 or 785-864-2738 or visit www.life885.com.