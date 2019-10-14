A woman complained of pain after her vehicle struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A woman complained of pain after her vehicle struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

A 43-year-old Eudora woman was driving east on the Interstate 70 in a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria. She attempted to change lanes and lost control of the vehicle. The car struck the barrier wall, according to the KHP report.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, refused to be transported to the hospital by Leavenworth County EMS. But she planned to go to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to the KHP report.