SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team qualified two for the state tournament after competing at the Class 5A regionals Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Andover won the team title at 329, followed by Hays at 340 and Salina South at 345. The top three teams qualify for state, along with the top five golfers not on the top three teams.

Newton was fifth at 405.

Madison Slayton of Andover was top medalist at 72. Nina Frees of Salina South was second at 81. Zoe Norton of Salina South and Sophia Garrison of Hays tied for third at 82.

Newton was led by junior Mallory Seirer tied for 10th at 88. Lindsey Warsnak tied for 19th at 97, the fifth individual qualifier.

Cadence Altum was 32nd at 107. Alondra Valle was 36th at 113. Alyssa Lujano was 37th at 114. Jaye Skinner was 38th at 115.

The state tournament is Oct. 21 and 22 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Class 5A Regional

Girls’ Golf

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 4,874 yards

Team scores (top three qualify for state) — Andover 329, Hays 340, Salina South 345, Great Bend 385, Newton 405, Valley Center 412, Salina Central 414.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Madison Slayton And. 34-38—72, 2. Nina Frees SS 38-43—81, t3. Zoe Norton SS 42-40—82, t3. Sophia Garrison Hys. 40-42—82, 5. Alivia Nguyen And. 40-43—83, t6. Andrea Lopez Hys. 46-39—85, t6. Lindsay Brown SS 43-42—85, t6. Taleia McCrae Hys. 41-44—85, 9. Tiffany Chan And. 44-42—86, t10. Mallory Seirer New. 48-40—88-i, t10. Kelsey Hawley And. 44-44—88, t10. Katie Dinkel Hys. 44-44—88.

Remainder of field — 13. Mati Newman VC 49-40—89-i, t14. Olivia Brosch And. 45-45—90, t14. Cailee McMullen GB 44-46—90-i, t14. Sierra Smith Hys. 44-46—90, t17. Hope Hilton And. 48-48—96, t17. Ashlyn Harbaugh GB 48-48—96-i, t19. Lindsey Warsnak New. 52-45—97-i, t19. Karlee Roudybush SS 51-46—97, 21. Lauryn Williams VC 47-50—97-i, t22. Kaylee Reiser GB 53-45—98, t22. Bridgit Conway SC 47-51—98, 24. Kendyl Henning GB 47-54—101, t25. Chloe White SC 52-50—102, t25. Kirsten Miessler GB 49-53—102, 27. Elana Schmelzle VC 52-51—103, t28. Gracie Wente Hys. 52-52—104, t28. Allyson Kaiser GB 51-53—104, t28. Marissa Nutz SS 51-53—104, t28. Harlee Long SC 49-55—104, 32. Cadence Altum New. 52-55—107, t33. Bre Bolieu SC 55-55—110, t33. Karter Fuller SC 52-58—110, 35. Mollina Tran SS 55-56—111, 36. Alondra Valle New. 50-63—113, 37. Alyssa Lujano New. 52-62—114, 38. Jaye Skinner New. 57-58—115, 39. Della O'Donnell VC 59-64—123.