Ford County 4-H Cultural Exchange Trip Committee is sponsoring a flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ford County Fair Building in Dodge City.

The flea market will feature numerous booths with clothes, kitchen items, foods, plants, toys, restaurant utensils and furnishings, decorations, some antiques, collectables and more.

There will also be a concession stand available.

According to Ford County Extension Agent Ethel Schneweis, the 4-H Exchange Trip group participates in an exchange between states for its teen members in addition to an in-state exchange for its intermediate age 4-Hers.

"The flea market is a fundraiser to help cover the expenses of these leadership activities," Schneweis said. "Please attend the flea market and support the people who have purchased table space and brought lots of treasures for you."

Booth spaces are still available.

For information or to register for booth space, contact the Ford County K-State Research and Extension Office at 620-227-4542.

