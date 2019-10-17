Hutchinson’s trail system will add a link.

The City Council approved this week the low bid of $95,894.80 from Ward Davis, Hutchinson, for a Rivers Banks Orchard Park trail extension from the park, 2911 E. 43rd Ave., to Old K-61. All the other bids were over $100,000 and the highest of the seven bids was $157,311.

According to a memo by City Director of Parks and Facilities Justin Combs, the new concrete trail will extend approximately a thousand feet from the playground to the east, on the south side of East 43rd Avenue. It will continue under K-61 and end at the driveway of 3103 E. 43rd Ave.

The eventual goal is to connect the park to Old K-61, providing a link between the park, Dillon Nature Center and the county route along Old K-61, according to Combs.

The bid came in under the city's expected cost of $110,000. The city's hike and bike trail reserve will cover the expense.