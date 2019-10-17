Topeka's mayor and city council will consider approving the proposed new city flag, likely on Nov. 19 or Dec. 3, city manager Brent Trout said Thursday.

Trout spoke during the monthly news conference he holds with Mayor Michelle De La Isla, who had encouraged Trout at Tuesday's council meeting to place the matter on a council agenda fairly soon.

The council won't meet again this month or on Nov. 5, when city elections are held.

Trout said he expected the mayor and council would then have a full schedule Nov. 12 when they consider steps that include choosing a new member to replace Councilman Aaron Mays, who recently left to join the Shawnee County Commission.

But Trout said he considered it likely he could get the matter onto the council's agenda for Nov. 19 or Dec. 3.

The proposed flag’s design received more than 70% of the nearly 4,000 votes cast for three finalists in a public election held earlier this year by Forge, the city’s young professionals association.

The vote concluded the Topeka Flag Redesign Initiative, which Forge began in July 2018. More than 300 designs were submitted. The winner was announced April 18.

Approval from a majority of the city’s 10-member governing body — which consists of the mayor and the nine city council members — is required to adopt the new flag to replace the current design, which was adopted in 1977 after being created by local Boy Scouts.

A proposal to adopt the new flag had initially been on the agenda for the mayor and council’s May 21 meeting but was removed in advance so De La Isla — who had been involved with the flag effort and couldn’t be at that meeting — could take part in the conversation.

Trout said he hadn’t since put the proposed flag before the mayor and council because they have been busy dealing with higher priority matters.

Also on Thursday, Trout said things were looking up after the city entered last month with revenues about $1.5 million short of what it had budgeted to bring in by that point.

The city has since worked to keep that from negatively affecting the public by delaying the hiring of employees to fill jobs that become vacant and by maintaining a “purchasing freeze,” under which a city committee identifies which planned purchases are necessary and which aren’t.

The city is now probably $200,000 to $300,000 short of where it needs to be, Trout said.

Also at Thursday's conference:

• Trout said the city plans to hold a public meeting next month on a date that hasn't been set to reveal specifically how it intends to go about rebuilding S.W. 12th Street between S.W. Gage and Topeka Boulevard in a manner that would be friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians. The city has put considerable effort into seeking public input about that project, he said.

• Trout said work was expected to be completed around Thanksgiving Day on a city street improvement project being carried out in the area of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.

• De La Isla asked residents to please vote in the Nov. 5 municipal and school board general elections, which will include races for four city council seats that come up for a vote this year.

• When she was asked what she plans to dress up as for Halloween, De La Isla responded: "I think I'm going to be a mayor. Or a witch. I think they're interchangeable."