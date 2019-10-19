Axe throwing has seen a rise in popularity in the past year, and one local business is taking advantage of that.

Mollie Hatchets Axe House, 117 N. Santa Fe Ave., underneath Big Nose Kate's, opened about three weeks ago.

Open Tuesdays to Sundays, Brian Ulmer, assistant at the axe house said people aged 16 and up can come in and pay $20 an hour to throw as much as they want.

“We show them how to throw and stick around until they get used to it,” Ulmer said.

There is a set of rules posted to keep people safe and the rules have done their job as no one has been hurt yet. The workers at the axe house also keep an eye on the customers to make sure they follow the rules and to watch for when a situation might get out of hand.

“People ask like, ‘oh what if someone gets too drunk and try to come after someone with an axe,’” Ulmer said. “Well, that’s why we have four or five people here on those busy nights.”

The name of the axe house is a take on the band Molly Hatchet and manager Lance Johnson said they are planning to use the name in a unique way in the future.

“Eventually it’ll be themed,” Johnson said. “Each lane will be a different Molly Hatchet song.”

Johnson said the business was opened because they saw axe throwing growing in popularity around the country.

“It’s just keeping up with the trends,” Johnson said. “Kansas City and Wichita have one. There’s no reason Salina shouldn’t have one.”

The axe house is owned by the same group as Johnny Rottens Burger Bar and Wienery, which is right next door and opens into the axe house, and Big Nose Kate's. Since its right next door, the hope is that customers will order food and drinks at Johnny Rottens while they throw. If you're over 21 you can drink while you throw, but the axe house's rules won't allow you to throw if you are intoxicated.

Johnson said this new business is trying to bring something different to people visiting downtown.

“It gives people something to do, out of the ordinary,” Johnson said.

The plan is to market to all sorts of people and events.

“Eventually we’ll have bachelor and bachelorette parties,” Johnson said. “We’ll have axe your ex where you can put up a picture of your ex and take out some anger on it.”

There are eight lanes, separated by walls and chain-link fencing for safety. Axes are thrown against the wall into two-by-six pieces of fir lumber pushed together in a square with a circle target. With axes thrown constantly, the lumber obviously takes a beating so the wood is replaced every Monday.

For extra protection, there is also fencing on the floor in front of the target, to prevent axes from bouncing back to the thrower.

Mollie Hatchets currently operates from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Brian teaches how to throw a hatchet at Mollie Hatchets Axe House located at 117 N. Santa Fe Avenue, under Big Nose Kate’s. [AARON ANDERS/SALINA JOURNAL]