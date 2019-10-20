PITTSBURG — It was going to take a near perfect day for the Salina South girls tennis team to climb back into contention for a Class 5A team trophy.

Near perfect is exactly how the Cougars performed on the final day of the 5A state tournament at the Pittsburg High School courts.

The start of Saturday's competition was delayed nearly four hours by early morning rains. Once play began, South's three entries — one singles player, two doubles teams — combined to win eight of nine matches over the next several hours. That was enough to push the Cougars past a crowded field and into second place in the final team standings.

Only a year ago South was celebrating its first-ever team trophy in girls tennis after taking third at the 2018 state meet. Now the Cougars have another to add to the trophy case.

"Last year was obviously special, having the first team in school history to get a state trophy," South coach Ryan Stuart said. "This year I think validates our program. Last year we were third but we were a distant third. Now we have a new, best finish at state and we were four points away from first.

"We've had great kids and great senior leadership, so it's an absolute joy to be their coach. They make my job easy with the talent they have and how good they are on and off the court."

"It's definitely very special," South senior Robyn Logan said. "Last year we got our first trophy at state and then we didn't think we'd be able to do it again, but then we topped last year.

"We all came together today as a team."

All five players representing South finished as state medalists. Logan placed fifth in singles, with senior Jillian Coleman and freshman Tess Daily taking fifth in doubles. Junior Alexxa Nunemaker and sophomore Iliana Armbrust placed ninth in doubles.

South finished with 29 points, three points behind 5A team champion Wichita Kapaun. It was an extremely tight race for the top spots, with the Cougars one point in front of Andover in third. Salina Central finished with 24 points, five back of South, and placed seventh.

The Cougars weren't aware of it at the time, but each of their three entries needed to win their final match in order for the team to move into second place.

Both fifth-place matches featured South athletes facing opponents from Andover, where a Cougar loss would have enabled Andover to take second as a team.

"Robyn was playing Andover for fifth and sixth, and we were going to get second or third depending on that match," Stuart said. "She stepped up and played what I would call the best match of her high school career, and she did it in the last match of her career."

"It was the same thing with Jillian and Tess. We needed them to get fifth place to do this. To see our two seniors step up and do that in their last meet is special."

"Stuart left us in the dark for the most part going into that last match," Logan said. "He didn't want us to have extra pressure. I know I would have been a lot more nervous if I knew."

After a loss in her first match on Friday, Logan won five consecutive contests in the consolation bracket. That included a 9-6 win over Andover's Sarah Sinclair in the fifth-place contest.

The only loss in the tournament for Coleman and Daily came in Friday's quarterfinals to eventual runners-up Molly Book and Madi Biondo of St. James Academy. Coleman-Daily went 3-0 on Saturday, taking the fifth-place match with a 9-7 win over Andover's Aurelia Tan and Annabelle Tantemsomboon.

After a loss in their first match Saturday afternoon, Nunemaker and Armbrust closed with back-to-back wins to place ninth.

"Alexxa and Iliana had the toughest of the three draws for us and played competitively both days," Stuart said. "If they don't come back and win their last two matches, we don't get this done.

"The way all the girls came back and competed today was special to watch. They took care of business and the bracket fell for us."

After winning league and regional titles earlier this month, Central junior Callie Sanborn won a pair of matches Friday to advance to the state semifinals, guaranteeing a top-four finish.

Sanborn lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Clara Whitaker of Wichita Kapaun, then ended the season with a 6-2, 6-1 loss to Wichita Carroll's Paige Stranghoner in the third-place match.

"The singles field was loaded," Central coach Mike Goll said. "For Callie to get through and make that final four was very impressive.

"She beat a couple of really good players along the way. It didn't end the way she wanted, but I told her we haven't had a singles player finish that high in quite a few years."

Central senior Camryn Phelps and junior Reagan Geihsler had a pair of wins Friday, including a victory over regional champions Emma Biggs and Grace Unruh of Topeka Seaman. Phelps and Geihsler faced Biggs and Unruh again in Saturday's seventh place match, falling to the Seaman duo 9-5.

Central's doubles team of seniors Molly Michaelis and Sydney Sorell went 2-2 on Friday but were eliminated with the second loss. Senior Emery Newton also won two singles matches on Friday.

"(Phelps and Geihsler) played their hearts out," Goll said. "All their matches were competitive and they gave everything they had. Both entries that didn't make it to Saturday, they did everything they needed to do to help us.

"I was very proud of all of our girls. They came through with league and regional titles this year. The ball didn't bounce our way a couple of times this weekend, but the girls gave me everything they've got."

McPherson finished tied for fifth in the team standings, with senior Taylor Bruce and junior CeAnna Allen completing their remarkable season with a 5A doubles title.

Bruce and Allen went 35-0, including a 6-4, 6-3 win over Book and Biondo in Saturday's championship match.