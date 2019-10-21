One teen was killed and another teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Morton County in extreme southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of county roads Z and 27, about 14 miles north of Rolla.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle was eastbound on Road Z when it became unstable and ran off the roadway to the right. The Tahoe entered the south ditch and began to overturn, ejecting the driver. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, Edgar Rodriguez, 16, of Hugoton, was taken to Stanton County Hospital in Johnson City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Rodriguez wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Juan Fraire, 16, of Hugoton, was reported to have been seriously injured and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said Fraire was wearing a seat belt.