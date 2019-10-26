HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Friday’s results

AREA GAMES

Abilene 48, Ulysses 6

Beloit 47, Russell 0

Bennington 56, Goessel 54 (ot)

Canton-Galva 70, Herington 0

Centre 56, Marais des Cygnes 6

Cheylin 89, Weskan 44

Clifton-Clyde 70, Lincoln 0

Colby 56, Goodland 7

Ellis 32, LaCrosse 14

Golden Plains 53, Western Plains-Healy 0

Halstead 54, Chapman 14

Hartford 90, Rural Vista 60

Hesston 28, Clay Center 27

Hill City 62, Washington County 12

Hoisington 38, Norton 7

Lakeside 54, Blue Valley Randolph 26

Leoti at Oberlin

Logan-Palco at Northern Valley

Marion 46, Bluestem 6

McPherson 49, Circle 0

Minneapolis 25, Phillipsburg 0

Natoma 73, Cunningham 28

Olpe 55, Hillsboro 21

Osborne 40, Thunder Ridge 34

Pike Valley 1, Linn 0, forfeit

Plainville 59, Oakley 14

Quinter 1, Tribune 0, forfeit

Republic County 62, Sacred Heart 14

St. Francis 46, Atwood 0

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 42, Rock Hills 20

Salina Central 35, Hays 3

Salina South 47, Newton 24

Scott City 31, Concordia 0

Smith Center 34, Ell-Saline 0

Smoky Valley 42, Rock Creek 21

Solomon 36, Peabody 26

Southeast of Saline 41, Council Grove 21

Sylvan-Lucas 58, Wilson 8

Tescott 18, Southern Cloud 8

Trego 44, Hoxie 20

Triplains-Brewster 42, Sharon Springs 0

Victoria 68, Stockton 19

Waverly 42, Wakefield 6

Wheatland-Grinnell 1, Dighton 0, forfeit

HIGH SCHOOL SUMMARIES

Friday’s games

SALINA SOUTH 47, NEWTON 24

Salina South;6;14;21;6;—;47

Newton;0;3;14;7;—;24

First quarter

SS—Copeland 26 pass from Galloway (kick failed); 2:51

Second quarter

N—Valdivia 20 FG; 10:08

SS—Cox 10 run (Rincon kick); 7:07

SS—Galloway 6 run (Rincon kick); :59

Third quarter

SS—Schreiber 22 pass from Galloway (Rincon kick); 6:29

SS—O. Bulleigh 15 fumble return (Rincon kick); 6:17

SS—C. Bulleigh 65 interception return (Rincon kick); 3:11

N—Maxwell 17 pass from Schmidt (Valdivia kick); 1:28

N—Maxwell 46 pass from Schmidt (Valdivia kick); 1:15

Fourth quarter

SS—Copeland 6 pass from Galloway (kick failed); 10:37

N—Maxwell 11 pass form Schmidt (Valdivia kick); 5:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—SS: Cox 22-78, Galloway 6-(-12), Nash 5-0. N: Forest 9-26, Schmidt 4-(-4), Boston 1-3, Edson 11-72.

PASSING—SS: Galloway 14-20-1-229, Cox 0-1-0-0. N: Schmidt 24-36-295, Edson 2-6-0-33.

RECEIVING—SS: Garrett 2-14, Varela 5-23, Schreiber 2-76, Ollenberger 1-34. N: Maxwell 14-175, Wondra 3-35, Edson 7-108, Ruth 1-2, Cusick 1-3.

SALINA CENTRAL 35, HAYS 3

Salina Central;7;7;7;14 ;—;35

Hays;3;0;0;0;—;3

First quarter

Salina Central—Chard 5 run (Kray True kick)

Hays—Goodale 32 field goal

Second quarter

Salina Central—Heigele 4 pass from P. Kavanagh (True kick)

Third quarter

Salina Central—Chard 3 run (True kick)

Fourth quarter

Salina Central Hogan 15 interception return (True kick)

Salina Central—Chard 3 run (True kick)

SE SALINE 41, COUNCIL GROVE 21

SE Saline;14;0;7;20;—;41

Council Grove;0;7;7;7;—;21

First Quarter

SES—Boley 11 pass from Jax. Gebhardt (Kitchener kick)

SES—Banks 2 run (Kitchener kick)

Second Quarter

CG—Blackledge 13 pass from Bieling (Bieling kick)

Third Quarter

SES—Banks 1 run (Kitchener kick)

CG—Bieling 1 run (Bieling kick)

Fourth Quarter

SES—Boley 11 pass from Jax. Gebhardt (Kitchener kick)

SES—Harris 40 interception return (Kitchener kick)

CG—King 7 pass from Bieling (Bieling kick)

SES—Banks 6 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—SES: Banks 21-149, Jax. Gebhardt 17-60, Boley 1-14. CG: Marshall 9-37, Elstun 6-48, Bieling 16-2, Meadors 3-4.

PASSING—SES: Jax. Gebhardt 9-15-1-119. CG: Bieling 12-23-1-159.

RECEIVING—SES: Boley 5-69, Banks 3-36, Harris 1-14. CG: King 6-45, Blackledge 3-68, Miller 2-39, Marshall 1-7.

REPUBLIC COUNTY 62, SACRED HEART 14

Sacred Heart;14;0;0;0;—;14

Republic County;40;16;6;0;—;62

First quarter

RC—Baxa 6 run (Baxa run), 9:02.

RC—Zimmerman fumble recovery in end zone (Talkington run), 7:18.

RC—Baxa 53 run (Benyshek run), 3:44.

SH—Power 52 pass from Hemmer (McMillian kick), 3:21.

RC—Talkington 48 run (Baxa run), 1:21.

SH—Power 65 pass from Hemmer (McMillian kick), 1:02.

RC—Talkington 21 run (run good), 0:01.

Second quarter

RC—Ines 35 run (Ines run), 11:38.

RC—Talkington 42 run (Rieke run), 6:35.

Third quarter

RC—Baxa 45 run (run failed), 11:14.

SMITH CENTER 34, ELL-SALINE 0

Ell-Saline;0;0;0;0;—;0

Smith Center;14;13;0;7;—;34

First quarter

SC—Atwood 82 run (Lambert kick), 10:05

SC—Shoemaker 20 run (Lambert kick), 0:22

Second quarter

SC—Shoemaker 3 run (Lambert kick), 9:12

SC—Billinger 35 fumble return (kick failed), 0:02

Fourth quarter

SC—Atwood 3 run (Lambert kick), 6:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—ES: Bradley 16-23, Parks 12-31, Drees 6-17, Hopkins 6-17. SC: Atwood 16-182, Shoemaker 1-60, Kugler 3-46, Colby 2-20, Jaeger 1-6, Hendrich 1-5, Lehmann 1-0.

PASSING—ES: Bradley 0-3-1-0. SC: Colby 0-5-0-0.

RECEIVING—ES: None. SC: None.

SMOKY VALLEY 42, ROCK CREEK 21

Rock Creek;7;8;6;0;—;21

Smoky Valley;8;14;12;8;—;42

First quarter

RC—Whaley 15 pass from Killingsworth (Golden kick), 7:45

SV—Wilson 4 run (Kennedy run), 1:33

Second quarter

RC—Whaley 49 pass from Killingsworth (Killingsworth run), 11:52

SV—Kennedy 59 run (pass failed), 10:25

SV—Peters 60 run (Wilson run), 7:31

Third quarter

SV—Kennedy 5 run (pass failed), 6:04

RC—Zenger 19 pass from Killingsworth (run failed) 4:07

SV—Heble 21 pass from Lucas (run failed), 0:37

Fourth quarter

SV—Wilson 34 run (Lysell-Stewart pass from Lucas), 2:12

LAKESIDE 54, BLUE VALLEY RANDOLPH 26

BV Randolph;6;6;8;6;—;26

Lakeside;16;16;6;16;—;54

Blue Valley Randolph—Duncan (3) 19 run, 26 pass from Brockman, 60 kickoff return. Young 5 run. PAT—Brockman run.

Lakeside—Eberle (3) 2, 5, 5 runs. J.Schoen (2) 58, 27 passes from Cunningham. Ca.Brown (2) 62 pass from Cunningham, 27 run. PAT—Ca.Brown 3 runs. Eberle 2 runs. J.Schoen pass from Eberle.