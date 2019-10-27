Five area residents on KLC civic engagement committee

The Kansas Leadership Center has named 22 individuals across Kansas to the organization’s first-ever civic engagement advisory committee, including five people from The News coverage area.

“To build on our current offerings and expand the impact of our civic engagement efforts, KLC has established a civic engagement advisory committee to help develop, inform and shape our civic engagement initiatives,” said Shaun Rojas, director of civic engagement at the Kansas Leadership Center.

KLC’s civic engagement initiatives to date include publishing The Journal, a nationally recognized civic leadership magazine; hosting Journal Talks, an ongoing series of community conversations on civic issues; publishing voter resources to help Kansans make informed electoral decisions; and holding forums, programs and events highlighting civic leadership in public service.

“We’re ready to take our civic engagement efforts to the next level with a passionate team of KLC alums who are committed to fostering civic leadership for healthier Kansas communities,” Rojas said. “We were thrilled with the robust application response, which made for a tough task of choosing between 100 applications. KLC worked hard to select a group that reflects the true diversity of Kansas.”

Area residents on the new committee include: Bobby Bonner, Cimarron Basin Community Corrections, Liberal; Shannon Brake, McPherson Public Library; Allie Medina, City of Garden City; Jeanette Siemens, Leadership Pratt; and Jackson Swearer, Reno County Health Department, Hutchinson.

“We’re looking forward to seeing this committee in action and how that results in a more informed, connected and healthier state,” said Ed O’Malley, president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center.

Learn more about KLC’s civic engagement advisory committee at https://kansasleadershipcenter.org/civic-engagement-advisory-committee/

***

Marsha McConnell of Hutchinson was recently installed as the 2020 President of the Kansas Association of Realtors in Wichita during the 2019 Annual Conference and Expo.

McConnell has been a Realtor for the past 19 years and is an Associate Broker with Plaza Astle Realty in Hutchinson.

She is very involved with the local, state and national activities of the National Association of Realtors. She has completed certifications as an Accredited Buyers Representative, Certified Residential Specialist, and is a Graduate, Realtor Institute.

McConnell’s theme for 2020 is Chart the Future.

***

Deputy Reno County District Attorney Thomas R. Stanton was selected to receive the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award.

He received the award at a KCDAA conference in Wichita on Oct. 21.

A 1988 graduate of the University of Kansas, Stanton obtained his law degree from the University of Kansas in 1990. Before attending law school, Stanton worked as a police officer in Farmington, New Mexico, and at the University of Kansas.

Prior to joining the Reno County District Attorney’s Office in 2001, he served 10 years with the Saline County Attorney’s Office, including five as First Assistant County Attorney.

“Tom Stanton is arguably one of the best drug prosecutors ever in Kansas,” said Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder in a news release. “Many of the current drug statutes in Kansas were drafted by him.”

Stanton has been a two-term president of the KCDAA, the KCDAA’s 2005 Prosecutor of the Year, the Section Head for the Drug Section of the KCDAA, on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Association for Drug Endangered Children, and a member of the Top Gun Advisory Council and chief of its legal staff.

Also, he’s been an officer and board member for the Kansas Prosecutor Foundation, a Special Assistant United States Attorney, and was most recently was the Kansas Narcotics Officer Association (KNOA) 2018 Prosecutor of the Year.

“Tom has been my right-hand for the past 19 years, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the award,” Schroeder stated. “Our community is safer because of his service.”