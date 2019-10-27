In recent years, I’ve been pondering this whole Halloween thing. Why are we so eagerly celebrating gore and death? I realize that Halloween is religiously “all hallows eve,” the eve of All Saint’s Day. It was superstitiously given the legend that the “dead were released from the grave for this one night to terrify the living.” It was all nonsense that caught on with humanity’s more macabre nature and Halloween was born.

But when you think about it, this night of terror is really very anti-religious. Scripture calls us to “fear not” 365 times, for God knows we do our most heinous deeds when we are afraid. So why glorify, create, and celebrate fear and terror? As well as encourage our little ones to demand candy.

But it returns on Thursday evening. So what to do? In the past, my wife and I hid in the basement, turned out the lights and watched a DVD until midnight when we felt it was finally safe to go upstairs. But that increasingly seemed very cowardly. We didn’t want to be old Scrooges, so we now do something different. We stay upstairs with the lights on and greet each little costumed youngster who comes to the door.

We place a homemade cookie and two 50 cent pieces in a zipped plastic bag with a note: “Pay it Forward. Here are fifty cents for you and a second fifty cents for you to give to someone in need, or give it to your church. But, enjoy the cookie!”

It admittedly isn’t going to solve the struggles of the poor and needy, but we hope that it will offer a lesson in sharing to our young visitors. We call it “get and give.” You might try it; you will give joy, not just sweets to your young visitors.

Bob Layne

McPherson