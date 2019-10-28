Two Oklahoma men were killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash about 15 miles northeast of Ulysses in Grant County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:21 p.m Saturday at the intersection of Road X and Road 10. The location was about 3 miles north of US-160 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2007 Kenworth semi and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided in the intersection.

The patrol said the semi was westbound on Grant County Road 10 and the Silverado was southbound on Grant County Road X.

The patrol said the semi failed to yield right of way to the pickup truck at the uncontrolled intersection and entered the intersection directly in the path of the pickup.

The patrol said the pickup truck hit the passenger side of the semi.

Two occupants in the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The fatality victims were identified as Kevin Jay Coyle, 57, of Turpin, Okla., the driver of the Silverado, and Gerald Lee Coyle, 81, of Turpin, Okla. Neither of the pickup truck's occupants was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.

The identity of the semi's driver was unknown at the time the crash report was posted on the highway patrol's website.