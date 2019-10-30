One person was transported to a Topeka hospital following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday about five miles south of Alma on K-99 highway. near its intersection with Ridge Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Freightliner truck was traveling north on K-99 when its right-side tires dropped off the roadway. The truck over-corrected, causing it to cross over and roll, striking a tree and coming to rest across the roadway and ditch.

The driver, Douglas Jason Lee, 47, of Wamego, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Lee was wearing a seat belt.