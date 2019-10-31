Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the unit block of East Avenue B on the north side. With the pending sale of this building by the city, I thought it appropriate to do an article on it.

The old police/fire station at 113 W. Sherman needed to be replaced in 1930. A bond issue was defeated, so in 1934, CWA labor and old materials were used to construct the first brick structure at 16 E. Avenue B. The Fire Station was moved there in May 1934. The Police Department followed in June.

In 1935, Topeka officials approved a KERC plan to expand it. The jail was added in 1936. In 1943, the Police Department was remodeled for better offices. In 1971, the Police Department moved to the Law Enforcement Center, west of the courthouse. The Fire Department moved out in 2016 and the Fire Station No. 1 is now at 20th and Main. The city is currently taking bids for the Art Deco building at 16-18 E. Avenue B today.