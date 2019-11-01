Eight-Man I

Lebo 58, Goessel 8

LEBO — Devin McEwan passed for 119 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns to lead Lebo to a 58-8 win over Goessel Thursday night in the first round of the Eight-Man Division I playoffs in Lebo.

The game was called at the half on the 45-point rule.

McEwan also intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

Andrew Bailey rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. Kaden Ott and Luke Davies each added a touchdown reception.

For Goessel, Dylan Lindeman passed for 71 yards and a score. Luke Wiens had 54 yards rushing and 69 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Goessel ends the season 5-4. Lebo improves to 7-2 and plays next week at unbeaten Canton-Galva.

Goessel;0;8;x;x;—8

Lebo;28;30;x;x;—58

Scoring

1q. L Bailey 4-yd. run (run failed) 11:35

1q. L McEwen 37-yd, run (Konrade kick) 9:54

1q. L Bailey 3-yd. run (Konrade pass from McEwan) 6:09

1q. L McEwan 9-yd. run (pass failed) 2:57

2q. L McEwan interception return (Crouch run) 10:27

2q. L Davis 2-yd. pass from McEwan (Reese pass from McEwan) 6:28

2q. L Ott 14-yd. pass from McEwan (pass failed) 4:31

2q. G Wiens 47-yd. pass from Lindeman (Duerksen pass from Lindeman) :40

2q. G Bailey 7-yd. pass from McEwen (Ferguson pass from McEwan :14

Team stats

;Goe.;Leb.

First downs;6;14

Rushing-yards;20-50;13-106

Passing yards;71;119

Comp-att-int;8-17-2;8-10-0

Punts-avg.;1-22.0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-40;1-15

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Wiens 19-54, Lindeman 1-(-4). Lebo: McEwen 3-58, Bailey 6-29, Reese 4-19.

PASSING — Goessel: Lindeman 8-16-2, 71 yards; Base 0-1-0, 0 yards. Lebo: McEwen 8-10-0, 119 yards.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Wiens 7-69, Duerksen 1-2. Lebo: Reese 3-87, Ott 1-14, Bailey 1-7, Davies 2-6, Ferguson 1-5.

Missed field goals — none.

Hodgeman Co. 54, Moundridge 0

JETMORE — Isaac Salmans passed for 228 yards with six touchdowns to lead Hodgeman County to a 54-0 win over Moundridge Thursday night in Eight-Man I playoff action in Jetmore.

Drew Dansel added 52 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Ethan Burns caught three passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns. Eli Salmans, Conner Ruff and Dalton Lee each added a receiving touchdown.

For Moundridge, which ends the season 4-5, Corbin Unruh hit 11 of 22 passes for 131 yards with four interceptions and led the team with 30 rushing yards. Jon Schlosser caught six passes for 95 yards.

Hodgeman County is 8-1 and hosts Spearville next week.

Moundridge;0;0;x;x;—0

Hodgeman Co.;32;22;x;x;—54

Scoring

1q. HC safety

1q. HC E.Salmans 55-yd. pass from I.Salmans (Dansel run)

1q. HC Lee 33-yd. pass from I.Salmans (pass failed)

1q. HC Burns 14-yd. pass from I.Salmans (Dansel run)

1q. HC Burns 19-yd. pass from I.Salmans (Dansel run)

2q. HC Ruff 34-yd. pass from I.Salmans (Dansel run)

2q. HC Dansel 7-yd. run (run failed)

2q. HC Burns 26-yd. pass from I.Salmans (Dansel run)

Team stats

;Mdg.;HC

First downs;11;15

Rushing-yards;19-45;16-128

Passing yards;131;228

Comp-att-int;11-23-5;9-12-1

Punts-avg.;0-0;0-0

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-yards;7-50;5-30

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Unruh 11-30, Helms 1-11, Doherty 5-4, Green 1-1, Everhart 1-(-1). Hodgeman County: Dansel 6-72, E.Salmans 4-51, I.Salmans 6-25.

PASSING — Moundridge: Unruh 11-22-4, 131 yards; Schlosser 0-1-1, 0 yards. Hodgeman County: I.Salmans 9-12-1, 228 yards.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Schlosser 6-95, Helms 2-21, Doherty 2-12, Stucky 1-3. Hodgeman County: E.Salmans 3-75, Burns 3-59, Ruff 1-34, Lee 1-33, Chavez 1-27.

Missed field goals — none.