Sports and being on the go are two favorite things for Dakota, 14.

He is a kind and caring kid who considers sports to be one of his greatest strengths. Dakota likes playing outside, watching television and playing video games. He has a creative side, as well, and is good at arts and crafts, including making things with paper and tape.

At school, Dakota’s favorite class is gym, where he can run and be active. He also has an interest in technology and gets to use a Chromebook at school.

When Dakota grows up he wants to be a video game designer. He is very proud of working hard to achieve, including earning medals for Special Olympics.

An understanding and patient family that could support and advocate for Dakota would be ideal. He would thrive with a family that could provide lots of attention, guidance and structure.

To learn more about Dakota, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6034.