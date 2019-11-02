Adam Joseph Alvarez, 2920 Homestead St, disorderly conduct language, $154 fines and fees, 15 days jail, suspended for 1 year, restitution ordered

Brenda Rachelle Baker, 410 W 2nd Ave, theft, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 6 months, restitution ordered

Paige Danielle Berger, 506 W 36th Ave, criminal damage to property, $114 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Dakota Ray Bruckner, 4342 E Boston St, Wichita, purchase, consumption or possession of alcoholic liquor, cereal malt beverage by a minor, $200 fines and fees, drivers license suspended for 30 days; theft, $372.77, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, restitution ordered

Maegan Rae Byard, 101 Downing Rd, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $1,489 fines and fees, 12 months jail, suspended for 1 year, must serve 48 hours RCDC followed by 88 days house arrest, half of fine to be remitted if no traffic tickets or charges within the next 12 months

James Allyn Clark III, 804 N Monroe St, domestic battery, $399 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, must obtain batter's intervention assessment and follow recommendations

Davial Ramon Clanton, 605 E 10th Ave, obstructing legal process or official duty, $229 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Jonni Marie Cullison, 413 E 13th Ave, criminal trespass, $79 fines and fees, fine waived, 10 days jail, suspended for 1 year; driver's licenses, $279 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Sean Michael Dionne, 220 E 11th Ave, criminal damage to property, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months; theft, $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, restitution ordered

Troy William Flager, 3101 N Walnut St, disorderly conduct language, $139 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Wyatt Logan Gray, 1010 N Monroe St, tags, $154 fines and fees, if def provides proof of registration within 180 days city will remit $75 fine; insurance, $310 fines and fees, if the defendant provides proof of valid insurance within 30 days city will remit $150 fine

Alex Jacob Gwin, 350268 E 1020 Rd, Prague, OK, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $179 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 90

Ashley Rene Hauschild, 113 W Ave B, theft, $359 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered; theft, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Joseph Ian Hayes, 325 E 12th Ave, obstructing legal process or official duty, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months; battery against a law enforcement officer, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 60 days, probation for 12 months, must write apology letters to Officer Schmidt and Officer Shultz

James David Hufford, 309 E Park St, theft, $309 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered

Connor Joseph Jordan, 806 E 5th Ave, DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, must serve 48 hours RCDC (credit for time served), must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Jerry Jon Kinyon, 411 E 9th Ave, battery against a law enforcement officer, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months; obstructing legal process or official duty, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months; battery against a law enforcement officer, $299 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months, apology letter to Officer Winslow

Tireek Jeremiah Kimble, 1302 Plaza Way, unlawful possession of marijuana, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year; possession of drug paraphernalia and certain drug precursors; $100 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Jeramie Michael Kramer, 516 W 11th Ave, allow dog or pup to run at large, $79 fines and fees, fine waived

Michelle Emily Lamas, 1400 E 6th Ave, violation of a protective order, $359 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months; domestic battery, $649 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, must serve 48 hours RCDC (credit for time served)

Sophia Alyssa Lamas, 1409 E Iron Ave, Salina, theft, $279 fines and fees, 90 days jail, suspended for 1 year conditions - consecutive to any other cases

Phillip Wayne Lemen III, 7010 Medora Rd, DUI, $1,849 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered, must serve 48 hours RCDC followed by 5 days house arrest, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Logan Deanne Mansur, 1708 N Madison St, operate with no drivers license, $164 fines and fees, if within 90 days provides clerk proof of valid Kansas license, fine amount of $75 will be remitted; disobey red signal light, $25 fines and fees

Dexter Lyn Miller, 908 E 17th Ave, drive while habitual violator, $329 fines and fees, 180 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Evan Michael McGee, 117 E 6th Ave, theft, $160.99, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

John Franklin Milner, 118 E 10th Ave, public intoxication, $229 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Sarah Elizabeth Morgan, 227 W 8th Ave, battery, $349 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 12 months

Tony M Moss, 508 E Main St, Sterling, DUI, $949 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, must serve 48 hours RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel

Chase Bradley Myrtle, 3100 Lakeview Rd, obstructing legal process or official duty; illegal transport of alcoholic beverage; DUI, $1,449 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, must serve 5 days RCDC, must complete alcohol treatment, must attend DUI impact panel; fail to give info at unattended property, vehicle, accident; leave the scene of injury accident; driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 5 days, probation for 12 months

Brian Jair Parra, 220 W 11th Ave, disorderly conduct language, $154 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Brennen Ray Patten, 1028 E 8th Ave, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain drug precursors; $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days; possession of drug paraphernalia and certain drug precursors; $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Angela Marie Parks, 903 E Avenue A, domestic battery, $279 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Justin Dean Pisoni, 128 E Carpenter St, theft, $274 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered, must serve 5 days RCDC; theft, $274 fines and fees, sentenced to 90 days, probation for 12 months, restitution ordered, must serve 5 days RCDC

Cierra Bethe Prebble, 6 N Chemical St, battery, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year, restitution ordered

Jorge Reyna-Contreras, 527 W Sherman St, disorderly conduct, $179 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Catherine Annmarie Robertson, 310 W 5th Ave, obstructing legal process or official duty, $154 fines and fees, 15 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Nathanial Bryce Sanders, 1715 E 3rd Ave, disorderly conduct language, $129 fines and fees, 15 days jail, suspended for 1 year

Kevin Daniel Shipman, 510 N Adams St, battery, $189 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 1 year, no contact with victim, restitution ordered

Austin Dylan Souidaray, 1527 E 3rd Ave, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain drug precursors; $100 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months; unlawful possession of marijuana, $230 fines and fees, sentenced to 30 days, probation for 6 months, must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations

Donald Alan Taylor, 2123 N Monroe St, operate with no drivers license, $10 fines and fees

Sara Jill Thompson, 708 W 11th Ave, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, $189 fines and fees, 5 days jail, suspended for 90 days

Jason Michael Volker, 286 Plum Ave, Inman, theft, $182.50, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

David Eugene Wayman, 823 E 1st Ave, theft, $164 fines and fees, 30 days jail, suspended for 180 days

Terry James Windholz, 816 E 3rd Ave, criminal damage to property, $365 fines and fees, 10 days jail, suspended for 1 year