The Wichita Youth Symphony and Wind Ensemble will present a free concert in Hutchinson High School’s Performing Arts Center, 810 E. 13th, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11. The concert is free and open to the public.

Founded in 1947, WSYO’s Youth Symphony is a charter member of the Youth Symphony Orchestra Division of the League of American Orchestras. Today, the Wichita Symphony Youth Orchestras Program is made up of four ensembles that serve over 250 students from 22 cities and towns in central Kansas and northern Oklahoma. WSYO ensembles include the Youth Symphony, Repertory Orchestra, Youth Chamber Players, and Wind Ensemble.

The Hutchinson concert will feature the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Timothy Shade of Wichita State University, performing Firefly by Ryan George, O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen and First Suite in E-flat by Gustav Holst. The Youth Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Mark Laycock, also of Wichita State University, will then perform excerpts from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36.

The Wichita Youth Symphony Orchestra program is a key outreach of the Wichita Symphony and shares its mission to enrich, educate and entertain diverse audiences of all ages throughout southcentral Kansas. All area music students and their parents, as well as teachers and other music lovers, are strongly encouraged to experience these ensembles.