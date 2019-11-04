TOPEKA — Two men were injured Sunday afternoon when the car they were in crashed and overturned while it was being chased by law enforcement officers in a pursuit that began in Jackson County and ended in Atchison County, authorities said

The driver of the crashed vehicle was identified as Robert Neal Kirk Jr., 56, of Topeka, formerly of Mayetta. The passenger was identified as Ronald Snowberger, 49, of Saint George.

Both were taken to area hospitals with suspected minor injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, the incident began around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of 254th Road and US-75 highway, about four miles north of Holton.

Morse said a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Saturn Ion passenger car for traffic infractions. The car didn't pull over and fled eastbound on 254th Road to W Road. The car then turned north on W Road to K-9 highway, then east through the city of Whiting and into Atchison County.

According to the KHP, the car failed to negotiate a split in the roadway at the junction of K-9 and US-159 highways, about 3 miles north of Muscotah. The car then left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its top.

Kirk was transported to Hiawatha Community Hospital. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

Snowberger was taken to Atchison Hospital for treatment. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

The pursuit remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.