Today's Birthday (11/05/19). Gold floods your coffers this year. Strengthen alliances, networks and communication channels with regular participation. Winter creativity inspires a shift in your educational journey. Shift directions with finances next summer before an investigation carries you to new frontiers. Conserve resources for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don't venture far. It could get dangerous. It's not a good time to travel. An uncomfortable situation could arise. Intense work on urgent priorities pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — A group project could face a temporary setback. Don't gamble or risk money. Check public opinion. A controversy could disrupt the action. Diplomacy works.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A surprising development at work requires adaptation. You can handle this challenge. Keep costs down. Avoid distraction and controversy, and focus intently.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Unplanned detours could deviate your trip. Check conditions carefully to avoid delays, breakdowns or accidents. Wait for optimal timing and be prepared to move quickly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk is cheap. Postpone a financial discussion ... misunderstandings could heat up. Things could get expensive fast. New developments change the situation. Stay patient.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of an opportunity for partnership. Listen to your intuition and collaborate with a trusted ally. Let go of a preconception or limitation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — New tricks don't always work at first. Slow down to avoid accidents. Keep or change your promises. Prioritize health and wellness. Don't push. Use gentle finesse.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and play. Have fun and get rest. Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Listen to intuition. Share a sunset with someone sweet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic misunderstandings could arise. Align plans before committing to make changes. Don't throw your money around or burn any bridges. Consider potential impact first.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Old beliefs and values could be challenged. Don't forget to do something you promised. Adapt to surprises gracefully. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. Consider your response.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep quietly generating positive results. Don't waste physical energy ... find ways to conserve resources. Avoid distractions. Expect communication delays. Seize a profitable opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal insights abound. Don't take anything for granted. Proceed with caution; avoid impetuosity or impulsive urges. You're getting stronger. Pamper yourself with simple pleasures.