1. The Music of CREAM: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E 1st Ave, Hutchinson. The pedigree of hallowed ‘60s trio Cream — Ginger Baker’s son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton’s nephew Will Johns — return to the United States for a new leg of The Music of Cream — 50th Anniversary World Tour. The outing celebrates the extraordinary music and legacy their family members created on the heels of the 50th anniversary since the original lineup’s farewell U.S. tour of 1968. Tickets are on sale at the Fox Box Office, 18 E. 1st Ave., or by phone at 877-FOX-SHOW.

2. Fredi Lajvardi — Dillon Lecture Series: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5, Hutchinson Sports Arena. Cost is $10. Students are free. Mr. Lajvardi is a celebrated STEM educator who led his team of disadvantaged teen students in a university-level underwater robotics competition, where they defeated leading schools, including top-ranked MIT. With humor and compassion, Fredi shares his inspiring journey, illustrating the need to embrace diversity and invest in people to help others realize their potential.

3. Hutchinson Community Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5, First Presbyterian Church gym, 201 E. Sherman St., Hutchinson. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or use the Blood Donor App. The drive continues Nov. 6.

4. Hey Little Hutch PreK-K STEM Family Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Avenue A School, 111 S. Madison St., Hutchinson. Cost: Free. Hey Little Hutch and Wichita’s Exploration Place invite families of children ages 3 to 5 for a free, fun, interactive and educational evening filled with activities built around science, technology, engineering and math — and healthy snacks. The first 20 families through the door will receive STEM-based make-’n’-take bags.