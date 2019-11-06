GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

1. Joe Lovelady, Steve Firkins, Tom Pryor, Ib Thomsen 30.

2. John Wilson, Rick Hardacre, David Jackson, Robert Smith 31.

3. Dave Stallbaumer, Bob Wilson, Dan Slater, Jerry Friesen 32.

Closest to hole 3 — Joe Lovelady. Longest putt on 9 — Ron Black.

Next play — 11 a.m. Monday.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Joe Raney, Gary Eilert, Dave Johnson -9.

2. Rob Bogle, Roger Bratland, Bob Schmidt, Bob Gaede -5.

3. George Eason, Narci Larez, Walt Long, Rick Hardacre -4.

Closest to the hole — Jerry Friessen. Longest putt — Don Schmidt.

Next play — noon Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

NAIA Top 25

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];8-0;392

2;2;Marian (Ind.);7-0;371

3;3;KANSAS WESLEYAN;9-0;358

4;4;Grand View (Iowa);9-0;350

5;5;Northwestern (Iowa);8-0;327

6;6;College of Idaho;8-0;321

7;7;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);8-0;309

8;8;Cumberlands (Ky.);8-0;285

9;9;Evangel (Mo.);8-1;271

10;10;Keiser (Fla.);7-0;247

11;11;Saint Xavier (Ill.);6-2;244

12;13;BENEDICTINE (Kan.);7-2;224

13;16;Saint Francis (Ind.);6-2;201

14;15;Concordia (Mich.);6-2;196

15;17;Reinhardt (Ga.);8-2;170

16;18;Southeastern (Fla.);7-1;159

17;19;Montana Tech;6-2;148

18;20;BAKER;7-2;122

19;12;Ottawa (Ariz.);8-1;121

20;21;Dickinson State (N.D.);7-2;109

21;14;Siena Heights (Mich.);7-2;99

22;22;Langston (Okla.);6-2;81

23;23;STERLING;7-1;76

24;24;Montana Western;6-2;48

25;RV;Indiana Wesleyan;6-2;32

Dropped Out: Waldorf (Iowa).

Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 7, Carroll (Mont.) 4 and Dordt (Iowa) 3.

Schmidt takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College basketball player Abby Schmidt was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s defensive player of the week for the second straight week.

Schmidt, a 6-foot-2 junior center from Newton, scored 39 points with 35 rebounds, an assist and six blocked shots total in a pair of Bethel wins.

Her 33-point, 22-rebound performance Saturday against College of the Southwest made her the second player in BC women’s history to post a 30-20 game. Her rebound mark tied a school record.

After three games, Schmidt is ranked second in the NAIA in total rebounds and total blocks.

Newton grad

takes honors

WICHITA — Newton High School graduate Jana Boston was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference setter of the week in volleyball for the week ending Sunday.

Boston is a 5-foot-6 senior setter for Friends University.

In two matches, both Friends wins, Boston posted two kills, 79 assists, 18 digs, three serving aces and a downed block.

She leads the KCAC in assists and is third in assists per set.

It was the second time this season Boston was honored.

All-WSL

volleyball

Below is the All-Wheat State League volleyball team as selected by the league coaches:

First team

Carrie Roe, Herington, jr.

Hannah Riedy, Rural Vista, sr.

Holly Brockmeier, Rural Vista, sr.

Lily Boughfman, Little River, so.

Tia Moddelmog, Canton Galva, sr.

Abbie Hudson, Little River, sr.

Meghan Brockmeier, Rural Vista, jr.

Tristyn Kremeier, Herington, so.

Alyssa Espinoza, Centre, jr.

Kaleigh Guhr, Goessel, so.

Jaylie Bergkamp, Little River, sr.

Samantha Espinoza, Centre, jr.

Honorable mention

Merrick Robinson, Elyria Christian, jr.

Jayci Mastre, Canton Galva, sr.

Amber Brockmeier, Rural Vista, jr.

Raechel Boese, Goessel, jr.

Halle Rutschman, Herington, so.

Mya Winter, Peabody-Burns, so.

Coach of the Year — Lisa Beye, Herington