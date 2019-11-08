David Bowie once sang, “Cha-cha-changes...turn and face the strange!” I guess what he was saying was that change is always strange because it brings something new, something we haven’t seen before. Don’t hold me to that interpretation, though. It is entirely possible that David Bowie operated on a completely different plane than I do.

Change seems to happen constantly, though, doesn’t it? I received a flyer in the mail the other day from a local restaurant in town. It was advertising a new item on their menu. This is nothing new — restaurants seem always to be updating their menus, don’t they? Every time you go, they’ve got a new and improved menu. Have you ever wondered if they could keep their prices lower on their food if they quit spending all the money it takes to print all the new menus?

We see change in the area of our electronics too, don’t we? I used to work in Silicon Valley and one of the common themes was the fact of products having “built-in obsolescence.” That means that products are pre-made to wear out or be replaced. This is clearly evident in the fact that when a chip, computer, or phone manufacturer brings out a new product or version, they already have the next one waiting in the wings. That one, of course, will be the latest and greatest. They’re always one step ahead, guaranteeing change.

How about changes to software? Just about the time you think you’ve gotten a handle on any particular software program or website; they change the thing. There you are, finally comfortable with your program and then they come out with an updated version which, in many cases, makes you have to re-learn the whole thing.

We even see change happening all around us all the time. Leaves are there. Leaves are green. Leaves turn red, yellow, brown, and then they fall. Leaves are gone. Leaves appear. Leaves are green — you know the drill. Life is a constant sea of change.

As if that wasn’t enough, we change. Look in the mirror, if you dare! Actually, that’s not so bad since it typically happens so slowly (this must be part of God’s kindness and grace). We don’t see the changes that occur in us so much, but others sure do if they haven’t seen us in a while. All we have to do, though, is take a look at a picture from a few years ago and there it is — change glaring at us in stark reality.

There is something that doesn’t change, though, and that is the Gospel. The Apostle Peter called it “the faith once for all handed down to the saints.” That Gospel is that Jesus died for our sins, was buried, and rose on the third day. Praise God, it never changes.

Victor Halfmoon is the pastor of Legacy Bible Church, Hutchinson.