Numerous crashes and slide-offs were reported in and around the Topeka area on Monday as a wintry mix of precipitation fell in the area.

Roads across much of northeast Kansas were left slick before sunrise Monday after overnight precipitation fell in the area.

A light snow then began falling around sunrise, resulting in icy roadways in some areas.

In one crash that occurred around 9 a.m. in the capital city, a Nissan truck left the road leading to Interstate 470 just west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Authorities said the truck rolled in a grassy area north of the roadway and sustained substantial damage. No serious injuries were reported.

The Topeka Police Department entered walk-in accident reporting on Monday morning, meaning those involved in non-injury collisions were to report their crashes in person at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Police would respond to other collisions, including those resulting in injuries, severe damage to vehicles or traffic disruption.

The light snow that had slickened area streets had let up by late Monday morning, then started again early in the afternoon.

The snow was expected to move out of the Topeka area later Monday, making way for a cold night, with low temperatures around 10 degrees on Tuesday morning.

Additional details weren't available early Tuesday afternoon.

Check cjonline.com later for more information as it becomes available.