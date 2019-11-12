A cold-but-sunny day is on tap Tuesday for the Topeka area, with afternoon highs barely pushing past the freezing mark at 33 degrees.

Look for a nice warm-up starting Wednesday, when highs will approach 50 degrees.

Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s are expected right on through the weekend, with a high of 60 degrees in the forecast for next Monday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 23. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.