MANHATTAN — Kansas State's women dominated from the beginning Monday night on the way to an 84-40 basketball victory over Illinois-Chicago at Bramlage Coliseum.

Four of the five starters scored in double figures in double figures as the Wildcats improved to 2-0.

Sophomore guard Christianna Carr led the way for the Wildcats with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. Rachel Ranke added 14 points, also with four threes, while redshirt freshman center Ayoka Lee had her first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with five blocked shots.

Freshman Laura Mackie made the most of her first career start, nearly getting a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Angela Harris, the lone starter held to single-digit scoring with seven, led the Wildcats with six assists.

K-State led 20-10 after one quarter and stretched it to 37-21 at the half and led by as many as 47 points in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats shot 45.2 percent from the field and limited UIC (0-3) to 24.6 percent.

K-State dashed out to a 10-point lead, 15-5, as all five starters recorded at least one basket in the first five minutes. The run by the Wildcats would hit 15-0, as K-State built a 20-5 lead with 1:50 remaining in the first frame. UIC (0-3) chipped at the K-State lead with five unanswered points to end the period, as the Wildcats held a 20-10 lead.

UIC was led in scoring by Kiarra Thompson with 10 points.

K-State outrebounded UIC, 59-28. The 59 rebounds were the most since the Wildcats had 61 against Mississippi Valley State on December 1, 2006.

Defensively, the Wildcats blocked 11 shots and had nine steals.

K-State will play host to Oral Roberts next Monday at Bramlage with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.