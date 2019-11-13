Law enforcement officers early Wednesday said a report of a possible hostage situation at an elementary school in the southwest portion of Manhattan was fabricated.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the incident was taking place at Lee Elementary School, 701 Lee St.

The location was about two blocks west of the intersection of Sunset and Anderson avenues, about six blocks west of the Kansas State University campus.

The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, after a call came in to the Riley County Police Department from a man stating he was inside the school with a hostage, according to the Facebook post. Officers immediately responded to the scene.

"We have not yet verified if the male is inside the building or if there is in fact a hostage situation," the Facebook post stated early Wednesday.

Then, around 7 a.m., the Riley County Police Department issued an update on its Facebook page.

The message stated:

"Around 6:50 a.m., officers with the Riley County Police Department and troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol entered and began clearing Lee Elementary after reports of a possible hostage situation.

"A little before 1 a.m., the Riley County Police Department received a call into our non-emergency line from a man stating he was inside Lee Elementary School with a hostage.

"Officers immediately arrived on scene and set up a perimeter in the 700 block of Lee Street.

"The man continued to make contact with RCPD and a local news station stating he committed several felony crimes and was holding a person in the building at gunpoint. We do not believe any of this occurred.

"At this time, our investigation leads us to believe the person making the claims is not local and was fabricating the story to gain notoriety by receiving air time on news stations.

"To the best of our knowledge, the school and people in the area are safe."

Individuals were being asked to avoid the area as officers responded to the incident.

Riley County police were working "closely" with Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 administrators during the incident, the post added.

In addition to the Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol was sending personnel to the scene.