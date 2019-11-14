NORTH NEWTON — The fifth biennial Worship and the Arts Symposium at Bethel College is built around the cultural diversity that enriches Christian faith and life.

The symposium will be Nov. 21-23 on the Bethel campus, with most activities on Nov. 23.

“Our symposium planning committee wanted to look at issues of cultural diversity, worship and church life,” said Patricia Shelly, Bethel professor of Bible and religion and chairwoman of the planning group.

“One of our members had heard David Bailey and Urban Doxology at the Hymn Society annual conference in St. Louis last year," Shelly said. "After learning more about them, we were excited about the way they could help us think about the Revelation 7 vision of ‘every nation, all tribes, and peoples, and tongues’ united in praising God.”

The committee chose the title “Many Cultures, One Worship — A Foretaste of a Reconciled Heaven in a Broken World” for the symposium.

Several of its associated events are free and open to the public, beginning with the artist talk by Sarah Beth Woods at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

Her exhibit "BRAID/WORK" will be in the Regier Art Gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center. The artist reception will follow Woods’ talk about her work, a collaboration with a professional hair braider to examine the transcultural histories and aesthetics of hair braiding.

Symposium keynote speaker David M. Bailey and the group Urban Doxology will present in convocation at 11 a.m. Nov. 22 at Bethel and will lead a worship experience at 7 p.m. Those will also be in Krehbiel Auditorium.

The Nov. 23 daytime symposium activities require a registration fee of $40 per individual or $25 per person for three or more people from the same congregation registering as a group. The fee includes lunch in the Schultz Student Center cafeteria.

Students from Bethel College and Hesston College, as well as Bethel faculty and staff, can attend the symposium for free, though they will need to buy lunch in the cafeteria (unless already on the meal plan) or elsewhere.

Bailey at 9 a.m. will give the keynote address, “Preparing for the City of God,” and he, with Urban Doxology, will lead a plenary workshop session, “Creating an Urban Doxology in Community,” at 11 a.m., both in Krehbiel Auditorium.

In the first part of the afternoon, there will be concurrent workshops in the James A. Will Family Academic Center.

Sheryl Wilson, director of the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, and Patrick Messer, associate minister at First Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, Neb., will co-lead “Our Journey of Cultivating Race Relations in a North Carolina Congregation.”

Michelle Armster, executive director of Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Central States — who is also an active member of Wichita Griots, an organization of African American storytellers — will lead “Telling Stories, Telling Lies: Reclaiming the Liberating Story of Jesus.”

Symposium participants will gather for the third and final plenary session at 3:15 p.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium.

Wilson will moderate a panel of local church leaders — Armster along with Larry Lee of All Nations Pentecostal Church, Newton, and Brandon Redic of The Bridge Church, Wichita — reflecting on what it means to “enact reconciled, diverse communities in central Kansas,” with a response by Bailey.

The symposium will end with a closing time of worship at 4:45 p.m., with Bailey, Urban Doxology and the Bethel College Gospel Choir under the leadership of Bruce Rosario, senior from Pollocksville, N.C.

See a complete symposium schedule and register online at bethelks.edu/worshiparts or call Greta Hiebert at 316-284-5250.

The symposium is made possible by the Reimer-Boese Worship and the Arts Endowment, which celebrates the lives of Katharina Voth Reimer and Thomas U. Reimer, and Maria Schroeder Boese and Abraham L. Boese. The former are the parents, the latter the birth parents, of donor Rosella Reimer Duerksen, both of whose birth parents died in her infancy.

The endowment is intended to assist Bethel College in providing lectures, musical events, workshops or conferences that focus on the arts as tools for the communication of the faith. It is anticipated that, while some events may primarily serve the student body of the college, others will serve the broader community as well.