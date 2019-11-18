One teen was killed and four others were injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:01 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of US-36 highway and Horned Owl Road, about three miles west of Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling at a high rate of speed on Horned Owl Road when the driver lost control of the car, which left the roadway on the left side and went into the ditch. The car then went airborne, went across US-36, then entered a the ditch and landed on its top. The patrol's online crash log as of early Monday hadn't specified the direction the Toyota was traveling.

A passenger in the Toyota, identified as Ian M. Miller, 16, of Hiawatha, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Miller wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The Toyota's driver, Andrew O. Kreek, 17, of Hiawatha, was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with serious injuries. The patrol said Kreek wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Gabriel Corbett, 18, of Hiawatha, was reported to have suffered serious injuries and was transported to The University of Kansas Hospital. The patrol said Corbett wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Also taken to The University of Kansas Hospital with serious injuries was Navaeh Dishmang, 15, of Hiawatha. The patrol said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger, Andrew Timothy Woods, 19, of Hiawatha, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Hiawatha Hospital. The patrol said Woods was wearing a seat belt.