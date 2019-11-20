State Sen. Ed Berger, R-Hutchinson, announced a listening tour in early December with these stops in the 34th District:

Dec. 2: Hutchinson Community College Alumni Room, 4 p.m.Dec. 3: Buhler’s Mustard Seed, 9 a.m.Dec. 3: Nickerson’s Sunshine Cafe, 8 a.m.Dec. 4: Kingman Lions Club, VFW Hall, 11:30 a.m.Dec. 5: Haven Senior Center, 7:30 a.m.Dec. 5: Pretty Prairie Senior Center, 11:30 a.m.Dec. 6: Cunningham’s Two Palominos, 7:30 a.m.Dec. 10: Arlington’s Carolyn’s Essenhaus, 7:30 a.m.

Constituents are invited to visit with Berger about the legislative session that begins in January.