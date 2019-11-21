No serious injuries were reported early Thursday after a large box truck collided with a passenger car at a central Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported around 7:09 a.m. at S.W. 14th and Tyler.

Police at the scene said a U-haul box truck had been traveling east on S.W. 14th and was attempting to make a left — or northbound — turn onto S.W. Tyler.

The U-haul truck then collided in the intersection with a gray, four-door Ford Taurus that had been traveling north on Tyler.

After the collision, the Ford crashed into a tree on the northwest corner of the intersection, on the grounds of Tyler Towers senior high-rise apartment building. The Ford had major damage to its driver's side.

The U-haul, meanwhile, came to a stop in a parking lot across the street to the northeast of where the crash occurred.

S.W. 14th Street is controlled by stop signs while S.W. Tyler is a one-way, through-street carrying traffic north at that location.

An American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene. It wasn't immediately known if anyone in the crash would require additional medical treatment.