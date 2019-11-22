Abortion in Kansas requires consideration

The current debate on the acceptability of abortion in Kansas is one that requires careful consideration. It reflects who we are and who we want to be as persons and as a nation. The question we debate today is whether we, acknowledging personal freedom, will continue to condone the deliberate ending of a child in utero for the convenience of the woman who carries it.

Conception can be prevented by IUDs and contraceptives, abstinence from intercourse and Natural Family Planning. NFP is a highly developed scientific method of preventing conception according to a woman’s physical changes during her monthly cycle. It is also used by couples who have tried unsuccessfully to conceive and want to have a child, with great success. Common to each of these methods is intentionality. One must take precautions to prevent conception.

Another consideration in the current discussion is the “degree” of personhood necessary for “life.” Science leaves little question as to when “life” begins. The fertilized embryo is a new human.

Our Constitution enshrines the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. All rights have corresponding responsibilities. We should show the greatest respect for its protection. Abortion should be limited and we should each take responsibility for the proper use of our body or accept the consequences.

That said, the treatment of abortion legislation as a “health” issue is misleading. Abortion is a life and death issue for two individuals and should be treated as such, separately from other quality of life health issues.

Peggy Herbert, Salina