A chilly, sunny day is on tap for the Topeka area on Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Rain and snow are expected on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, as highs should only reach teh upper-30s.

More rain and thunderstorms are possible on Black Friday, as highs should top out in the mid-50s.

Saturday should be the warmest day of the Thanksgiving weekend, with highs around 60 degrees, before another cool-down on Sunday, when highs should only be in the low- to mid-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

• Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

• Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Rain and snow. High near 37. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

• Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm, then a chance of rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.