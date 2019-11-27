A 29-year-old Hays man was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Tuesday night in Russell County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Dustin J. Lohrmeyer.

The crash was reported at 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 187th Street and 15th Street Road, about 2 miles northeast of the city of Russell.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1992 Oldsmobile Ciera driven by Lohrmeyer was southbound on 187th Street when it entered the west ditch. The patrol said Lohrmeyer over-corrected and slid broadside across both lanes into the east ditch. The vehicle then became airborne and entered a field, where it rolled several times before coming to rest facing northeast on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The patrol said the Lohrmeyer was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Lohrmeyer wasn't wearing a seat belt.