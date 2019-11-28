A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with felony theft after authorities said he was involved in a hit-and-run collision near Silver Lake.

The arrested man was identified as Steven Matthew Rule.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a hit-and-run collision that resulted in minor injuries in the 6100 block of N.W. Valencia Road. The address was about 3 miles north of Silver Lake.

A vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run collision was located abandoned near N.W. 62nd and Hoch Road, about a mile east of the crash scene.

Sheriff's officials said an eye-witness identified the driver of the fleeing vehicle as a white male. The sheriff's office attempted to deploy a drone to help locate the man. However, windy conditions prohibited the drone from taking flight.

Law enforcement officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Silver Lake Police Department assisted sheriff's deputies as they continued to search the area.

Around 11:30 a.m., an individual reported the theft of a Jeep from the 5800 block of N.W. Hoch Road.

Then, about 11:55 a.m., sheriff's officials said, another individual reported an abandoned Jeep near Lake Sherwood in the 3700 block of S.W. Worwick Town Road and a white male who was seen going behind nearby residences.

A sheriff's K-9 unit tracked the man to a nearby residence on S.W. Nottingham Road.

Sheriff's officials said the man, later identified as Rule, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felony theft.