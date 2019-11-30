Today’s Birthday (11/30/19). Personal dreams can come true this year. Discipline with financial management provides satisfying benefits. Save some winter silver to ease transitions with shared finances. Self-discovery next summer provokes a lucrative boom for family fortunes. Provide leadership and service with humility and integrity.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Celebrate accomplishments and milestones with friends and colleagues. Acknowledge the ground taken and yet ahead. Share delicious flavors, inspiration and new possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow up on new connections, old friends and recent promises that can benefit your career. Share your portfolio and website. Focus on providing excellent work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore potential educational opportunities. New destinations tempt ... discuss possibilities and objectives with your team. Consider expenses, potential gain and benefits. Choose your route.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared accounts to take advantage of favorable conditions. Coordinate tasks and responsibilities. Make requests. Offer valuable insights and data. Take things up a notch.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner’s suggestions and advice. You may not always agree. It’s important to be heard. Compromise where you can. Find a satisfactory solution together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Play by the rules and practice your moves. Your physical game keeps getting stronger. Healthy foods, rest and regular exercise keeps your battery charged.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy sweet moments with your inner circle. Share a delicious meal, beautiful walk or sunset. Cut distractions or screen time to appreciate someone’s charms.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Tend your garden with love. Take advantage of a bargain or an opportunity to make a home improvement you’ve been wanting. Enjoy simple pleasures with family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get engaged with intellectual and communication projects. Edit and refine your message. Develop a clever idea. Practice creative skills. Share, connect and reach out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a lucrative opportunity. Monitor the budget to keep your cash flow positive. Generate great results by focusing on providing value. Collect what’s due.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re in your element. Use your unique arts and skills to advance a personal cause. Share your discoveries and practical solutions. Invite participation and celebration.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile to focus on practical productivity. Meditate on what’s possible. Contemplate options and potential routes to your desired objective. Make choices privately.