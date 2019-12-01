Estes Visits Bunting-Newton

NEWTON – Fourth District Congressman Ron Estes visited Bunting’s Newton location on Nov. 5 to learn about and tour the company.

Company President Bob Bunting and his staff provided an extensive explanation of our company’s 40-year history, the products it makes, the industries served, and Bunting’s worldwide reach as a global magnetic force.

Estes and his team then had an extensive tour of the company’s manufacturing shop as well as Bunting’s on-site testing facility. An engineer by trade, Estes was interested in Bunting’s products and was given in-depth explanations of our manufacturing process.

At the testing facility, Estes was shown live demonstrations of several pieces of Bunting equipment, including its metal detection and can conveying equipment. Through the demonstrations and explanations, Bunting’s team was able to provide a clear picture of how Bunting equipment is essential in supporting American industries and the country’s economy as a whole, the company stated in a release.

“The work that Bunting does is remarkably impressive,” Estes stated. “When most people hear the word magnets, they probably think of the small magnets on their refrigerator. It was great to tour Bunting's facilities and see just how much more they produce in Newton and talk about the incredibly unique and patented services offered. I greatly appreciated the hospitality and time of the folks at Bunting and am glad that this global company is located right here in south-central Kansas.”

TECH Gala sets fundraising record

The 2019 TECH Gala: Under the Sea was a record-breaking night for TECH, raising more than $164,000 for the non-profit.

The Nov. 23 Gala at Main Street Event featured both live and silent auctions, food stations featuring local restaurants, and music and dancing. President and CEO, Brenda Maxey, along with an individual served by TECH, spoke about the positive impact TECH services have on people with disabilities as well as the positive impact in our community.

The testimonial helped inspire the audience to participate in a mission drive for the TECH Foundation, totaling almost $25,000.

Local TECH artist Kelli Bringle and artist Julie Black were featured during the live auction, when their collaborative original painting, "Reflection", was auctioned off. Other live auction items included; trips to the US Open, Mexico, Napa, and Charleston as well as several dinner packages, a wrapped mini truck and a deluxe driving package to the Ron Fellows Institute in Las Vegas.

The 2020 TECH Gala is scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020, and sponsorship opportunities will be available in early 2020. For information contact Meghan Price at (620) 663-1596 or mprice@techinc.org.

TECH has been serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Hutchinson area since 1973. The mission is to assist individuals with disabilities of all ages to live full and productive lives through advocacy, supports, and education.

Annual KIPCOR mediator training modified

NORTH NEWTON – As KIPCOR staff began planning for their annual training day, held the first Friday in December each year, they decided to take up the challenge of doing something a little different.

KIPCOR is the Kansas Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Bethel College.

The day of “KIPCOR Shorts” is a continuing education event for conflict mediation practitioners in the state of Kansas.

This year’s shorts are scheduled for Dec. 6 starting at 8:30 a.m. in Luyken Fine Arts Center on the Bethel College campus.

Mediators and social workers can earn 6 CEUs for attending the day-long event. More information and online registration is at kipcor.org

“The shift was inspired by a feedback suggestion after last year’s training,” said Sharon Kniss, KIPCOR director of education and training. “Someone asked if we had ever considered doing an ‘unconference.’”

An unconference is a participant-driven meeting.

The training will open by giving all participants the experience of “circle practice,” which comes from Restorative Justice. Small groups sit in circles and pass a “talking piece” around the circle. Only the person holding the talking piece may speak, and there is also the option to pass.

Two of the plenary sessions will be “Practitioner Lessons,” in which experienced mediation professionals will share from their experience about lessons learned.

“These will be TED-style talks, about 15 minutes each,” Kniss said. “There will be six total, three at a time. We gave them some prompts such as ‘What I learned from my mistakes’ or ‘The key skill I keep returning to.’”

Julie MacLachlan and Dionne King, both of Kansas City, will speak. MacLachlan will talk about her 20-plus years of mediating and training mediators, while King, a consultant, speaker, mediator and coach, will talk about what she learned from “mediation mishaps.”

The third speaker is Sheryl Wilson, executive director of KIPCOR, who has years of experience in Restorative Justice.

Joy Hoofer, a clinical psychologist in Newton, will talk about lessons learned from conflict. Tonya Ricklefs, a member of the social work faculty at Washburn University in Topeka, will consider lessons learned from failure. Holly Chavez, Restorative Justice coordinator for the Kansas Department of Corrections, will ask participants to consider “What’s your superpower?”

A third component of KIPCOR Shorts will be using Open-Space Technology, “where participants identify the topics they want to talk about and self-select into those groups.” Several presenters will be available to allow participants to visit the “selected topics in conflict transformation” input areas for whatever amount of time they choose.

The fourth part of the day will be a chance to hear Kirsten Zerger, KIPCOR senior mediator, and Dawn Rouse, who has worked for the past 21 years in the Kansas Office of Judicial Administration, explain the new Kansas state dispute resolution rules.

“The Kansas Supreme Court has set new rules to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, so everyone is wondering how these will affect them,” Kniss said.